3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Central Kitchen in Midtown to Add Three New Retail Food Options
Soon, Mulberry’s Pizza, Vegan Vybez and Cleveland Sandwich Co. will join the hub
North High Brewing Co. shifts to event space only in COhatch Beachwood location
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – North High Brewing Co.’s Beachwood location turned into an event-space-only venue in mid to late September, a representative for neighboring partner business COhatch confirmed Thursday. The Columbus-based businesses shared a space at 26300 Cedar Road. COhatch, which offers offices and meeting rooms on a temporary...
Pioneer names Matthew Spinner as executive chef
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Spinner has been named executive chef at Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The Harbor Bay Hospitality concept opened with Brian Whalen as executive chef. Whalen has relocated to Jaja, which also is in Intro Cleveland - the company’s residential-commercial building at Lorain and Gehring avenues.
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Buy local, shop small, shop smart: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The holidays are right around the corner and they will be here before you know it. Much preparation is always involved when it comes to prepping for the holidays, but it’s the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows’ belief that buying the perfect present shouldn’t be one of them. Lucky for locals, four local shopping opportunities are headed to town this upcoming November in Fairlawn, Rocky River, Strongsville and Avon. Local handmade artisan market, the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show is making a stop each weekend in November throughout the Northeast Ohio community.
WKYC
The latest on the auto shop explosion on Cleveland's East Side
An explosion destroyed an auto shop on Cleveland's East Side on Tuesday morning. Austin Love has the latest.
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
Cleveland Beer Brunch set at Der Braumeister
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister will hold a Cleveland Beer Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 27. Der Brau is teaming up with the folks at Merchant du Vin for the brunch, which is at noon and will feature European beers. Ticket purchase includes four beers, four paired brunch bites and...
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is definitely not meant to be comprehensive!). Located on the eastside, this place serves great Italian cuisine, including pizzas that are made with fresh dough daily. They offer a variety of pizza sauces, including the traditional red sauce, the extra-cheesy asiago sauce, BBQ sauce, spicy diablo sauce, pesto, the spicy Rosie's sauce, and white sauce. If you're a meat-lover, check out the Cholesterol Monster, a red-sauce pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza. If you're lactose-intolerant, check out their cheeseless veggie pie, which is topped with red sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula.
Development projects in Cleveland's MidTown aim to bring energy, business, and housing opportunities to the neighborhood
CLEVELAND — New development projects in Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood are aiming to bring new energy, business, and housing opportunities to the neighborhood. On a tour organized by MidTown Cleveland on Monday, efforts in revitalization and growth were highlighted. Many of the new projects are focused along Euclid Avenue,...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
‘Hackathon’ 2022: TECH CORPS will be bringing its annual statewide competition to Cleveland students in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- TECH CORPS, a nonprofit organization geared toward helping K-12 students become tech-savvy, will host its sixth annual “Hackathon” in Cleveland on Nov. 12. The TECHCORPShack coding event will take place from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m at Cuyahoga Community College’s Eastern Campus. The annual coding...
Akron says goodbye to historic homes housing generations of memories
The last homes in downtown Akron will soon be gone. An attached pair of 19th century houses are set to be demolished at South High and State Streets near St. Bernard’s Church.
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
case.edu
Dave’s Market location on Cedar Hill closed for relocation
The Dave’s Market location at the top of Cedar Hill is closing to begin its move to a new location in the former Zagara’s Marketplace location at 1940 Lee Road (Cleveland Heights). Dave’s Market will reopen for business at the new location Oct. 29. The CaseOneCard will continue...
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates
Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
