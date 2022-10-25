ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Pioneer names Matthew Spinner as executive chef

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Spinner has been named executive chef at Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The Harbor Bay Hospitality concept opened with Brian Whalen as executive chef. Whalen has relocated to Jaja, which also is in Intro Cleveland - the company’s residential-commercial building at Lorain and Gehring avenues.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Buy local, shop small, shop smart: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The holidays are right around the corner and they will be here before you know it. Much preparation is always involved when it comes to prepping for the holidays, but it’s the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows’ belief that buying the perfect present shouldn’t be one of them. Lucky for locals, four local shopping opportunities are headed to town this upcoming November in Fairlawn, Rocky River, Strongsville and Avon. Local handmade artisan market, the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show is making a stop each weekend in November throughout the Northeast Ohio community.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Beer Brunch set at Der Braumeister

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister will hold a Cleveland Beer Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 27. Der Brau is teaming up with the folks at Merchant du Vin for the brunch, which is at noon and will feature European beers. Ticket purchase includes four beers, four paired brunch bites and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is definitely not meant to be comprehensive!). Located on the eastside, this place serves great Italian cuisine, including pizzas that are made with fresh dough daily. They offer a variety of pizza sauces, including the traditional red sauce, the extra-cheesy asiago sauce, BBQ sauce, spicy diablo sauce, pesto, the spicy Rosie's sauce, and white sauce. If you're a meat-lover, check out the Cholesterol Monster, a red-sauce pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza. If you're lactose-intolerant, check out their cheeseless veggie pie, which is topped with red sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy