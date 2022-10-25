Whoopi Goldberg took issue with Meghan Markle’s claims that she felt “objectified” during her time on the hit game show Deal or No Deal. The comedian, 66, disagreed with the former actress’s statements, saying that she believed that she believed that contestants and viewers were more concerned with the money in the briefcases than with the beautiful women holding them, during a hot topic discussion on The View on Wednesday, October 19. “On that show, you basically had a suitcase, and they wanted to know: is this the deal you want or this is not the deal you want?” she said in the video. “I don’t know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking, ‘I want the money.'”

7 DAYS AGO