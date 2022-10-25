ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

RadarOnline

Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban

More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York restaurateurs defend James Corden amid Balthazar drama: ‘Absolutely lovely’

Restaurateurs have defended James Corden after Keith McNally, the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar, announced his intention to ban the comedian over his alleged treatment of staff.Earlier this week, McNally accused the comedian of “abusive” behaviour on Instagram. A day later, the restaurateur and owner of the French brasserie claimed that Corden had apologised, prompting him to reveal on Instagram that “all is forgiven“ and he reversed his decision.Amid the allegations from McNally, other famous New York City restaurateurs have stepped in to defend Corden, with Stratis Morfogen, the founder of Philippe Chow Restaurant Group and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
The Independent

Man teases ‘condescending’ wife after she lost out on dream job, sparking debate

A man has sparked a debate online after revealing that he gave his “condescending” wife a taste of her own medicine when she lost out on her dream job.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum “Am I The A**hole” on Monday, Reddit user Chemical_Eagle1007 spoke about a recent fight he had with his wife, which led to him getting called a “huge jerk”.The man, 33, described his wife, 27, as controlling, and detailed her need to be condescending towards almost his every action. “Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household...
E! News

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'

Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars.  In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series.  Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Dismisses Meghan Markle’s Claim To Feeling ‘Objectified’ On ‘Deal or No Deal’: ‘That’s TV, Baby’

Whoopi Goldberg took issue with Meghan Markle’s claims that she felt “objectified” during her time on the hit game show Deal or No Deal. The comedian, 66, disagreed with the former actress’s statements, saying that she believed that she believed that contestants and viewers were more concerned with the money in the briefcases than with the beautiful women holding them, during a hot topic discussion on The View on Wednesday, October 19. “On that show, you basically had a suitcase, and they wanted to know: is this the deal you want or this is not the deal you want?” she said in the video. “I don’t know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking, ‘I want the money.'”
OK! Magazine

Making Her Grand Return? Star Jones Teases Whether Or Not She Would Return To 'The View'

Star Jones was a key member in making The View the success it is today. The attorney, who was an original panelist on the show from 1997 to 2006, may have moved on from the daytime show, but would she ever consider making a grand return to the Hot Topics table? “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones explained during an interview on Saturday, October 24, at the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."DEBBIE MATENOPOULOS CLAIMS ANA NAVARRO WAS 'MEAN' TO HER & 'WOULD...
