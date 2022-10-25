Read full article on original website
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey, 40, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at U.A.M.S. in Little Rock. Sister Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey was born on September 25, 1982 in Magnolia to Sharon Carey-White and Robert Gentry Jr. Bridgette (“Minnie,” as we called her) was a member of St. Phillip...
Arnetta Renea Davis
Arnetta Renea Davis was born June 9, 1972 to the late Joe H. and Annie Mae Aubrey in Magnolia. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Arnetta transitioned from this life to eternal life. Arnetta graduated in 1990 from Walker High School. She was a loving person. Arnetta loved her husband, children,...
Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship established at UAHT
Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have several employees who...
Tobacco Station leads lottery ticket sales in Columbia County
Columbia County retailers had the following lottery sales for the month of September, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Flash Market of Greenville, SC, recently purchased four Dixie Mart locations in Columbia County. The ownership change is acknowledged in this report. 1. Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main...
SAU takes volleyball victory from UAM
MONTICELLO – Southern Arkansas sophomore outside hitter Landry Rogers recorded her 26th career match with double figure kills, and classmate Anna Crittenden followed with 14 kills as SAU earned its sixth volleyball win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Tuesday night. The Muleriders move to...
Columbia County sells $362,00 in lottery tickets during September
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $362,305 in September, according to a report released October 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $415,669 in August. According to the report, for September Columbia County...
Union County records 194th COVID-19 fatality
Union County has suffered its 194th COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said on Wednesday. Case numbers in the five-county area of South Arkansas were generally lower. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,357. Total Active Cases: 12, down two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,243. Total...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 26, 2022: No to Issue 2
Of the four constitutional issues on Arkansas ballots for the general election, Issue 2 is the one that most deserves a resounding “no” vote. At present, Arkansas residents have the right to go directly to the voters with proposals for new laws. They have to get a ballot title approved, and through a petition process they can move forward to getting their proposals to amend the state constitution on the ballot. It’s not an easy process and often, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Legislature and the state Supreme Court often find fault with what citizens propose and get issues tossed from the ballot. The legislature wants to make this process even more difficult. Issue 2 would require that any citizen-proposed measure receive a 60 percent positive vote for adoption, instead of the current simple majority. This is a power grab by members of the legislature. If you think that Arkansas citizens should have the right to fight for the placement of issues on the ballot, vote “no” to requiring these laws to receive super-majorities. Vote “no” on Issue 2.
Tetra Technologies prepares to discuss quarterly financials
Tetra Technologies, Inc., will release third quarter 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, October 31. On November 1, Tetra will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
COVID-19 cases remain steady in South Arkansas
The number of active COVID-19 cases in five South Arkansas counties remain the same or fell slightly on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20. COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County. Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449. Total Active Cases: 2, no change since...
GAC names final slate of top golfers
The Great American Conference announced the final Golfers of the Week of the fall 2022 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s. Conner Boydston won the Men’s award and Henderson State’s Jinna Boonbumroongsuk claimed the Women’s accolade. GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK. Conner Boydston, Southwestern Oklahoma State,...
COVID-19 cases down two in Columbia County
New COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative...
Emerson Elementary earns National Blue Ribbon School Award
Next month, Emerson Elementary Principal Jennifer Kyle and a 4th-grade teacher will be traveling to Washington, D.C., to receive the school’s National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Kyle received notice of the school’s national award win recently and admits she...
