Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
tmpresale.com
Ashley Kutcher at Valley Bar in Phoenix Jan 27th, 2023 – presale passcode
The latest Ashley Kutcher presale code is now online at tmpresale.com! While this limited time presale opportunity is happening, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Ashley Kutcher earlier than their public sale. If you do not buy your tickets to Ashley Kutcher’s show in Phoenix, AZ during...
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
George Strait is coming to the Valley, presale tickets available soon
“All my ex’s live in Texas” singer, George Strait, is coming to Arizona! The country artist will hit the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on May 6, 2023.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
whatnowphoenix.com
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
AZFamily
Powerball jackpot climbs
Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The “House of Haunts” is giving you...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World
One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
12news.com
Time's up: A winning lotto ticket bought in Arizona has gone unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you've been searching for a lottery ticket that you bought Apr. 27 at the Safeway near South Alma School and West Guadalupe Roads in Mesa... Sorry, but time's run out. 180 days ago, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $4.3 million from that very...
Unclaimed Arizona lotto ticket worth $4.3 million expires Monday
A winning ticket for the April 27 drawing of The Pick—sold in Mesa, Ariz. at the Safeway at 1225 W. Guadalupe Rd.—will expire today, Monday, Oct. 24 if it goes unclaimed after 5 p.m.
AZFamily
Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations. Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
AZFamily
Alice Cooper’s annual fundraiser for teens returns in December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the Valley’s signature holiday events: the Alice Cooper Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser. And this year, an incredible lineup of rock artists is in store to help Phoenix-area teens flourish in the arts. “We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
