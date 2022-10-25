ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
whatnowphoenix.com

Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerball jackpot climbs

Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The “House of Haunts” is giving you...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World

One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations. Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alice Cooper’s annual fundraiser for teens returns in December

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the Valley’s signature holiday events: the Alice Cooper Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser. And this year, an incredible lineup of rock artists is in store to help Phoenix-area teens flourish in the arts. “We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ

