JB Hunt honors company’s 2nd driver with 5 million safe miles driven

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt announced that a company driver has achieved five million safe miles driven without a preventable accident for just the second time in its history.

The Lowell-based transport services company honored Tony Broussard, a J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver who started with the company in 1987, for surpassing the milestone on October 21. He is just the second driver in the company’s 60-plus-year history to reach that mark.

“All this celebration has made for a good day. I was surprised that my family was here!” said Broussard. “It just takes a team to get where I am. Hopefully, God willing and I’m in good health, seven years from now I’ll get that next million [safe miles].”

Greer Woodruff, senior vice president of corporate safety, security and driver personnel at J.B. Hunt, was onsite to congratulate Broussard for joining the driving elite. For him, the magnitude of the achievement was impressive.

“When you think about this, you just have to step back and say ‘wow,’” said Woodruff. “What an incredible accomplishment and an impressive tenure to be here 35 years. Tony, we admire you and appreciate you.”

Throughout his 35-year career, Broussard has driven for multiple company business segments. He was part of the inaugural class of drivers in 1996 recognized for reaching one million-plus safe miles driven and participated in the company’s first Million Mile Celebration in 2001.

He will receive a $50,000 bonus for his achievement, bringing his career total in Million Mile safe driving bonuses to $125,000, according to a press release from the company.

“I am proud to celebrate Tony for his exceptional accomplishment as it is a rarity in the industry,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “Tony’s strong sense of professionalism and dedication is one of the many reasons why he is being recognized today. Throughout his career, Tony’s commitment to safety has never wavered, which makes him one of the most elite drivers in company history.”

Broussard will also be honored next year during the 2023 Million Mile Celebration at J.B. Hunt headquarters in Lowell. He will join Phil Fortin on the company’s Million Mile Wall as the only two drivers in company history to achieve five million safe miles, and, not coincidentally, the only two names on the wall marked with a big number five.

