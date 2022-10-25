ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

JB Hunt honors company’s 2nd driver with 5 million safe miles driven

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehzPI_0ilyChB100

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt announced that a company driver has achieved five million safe miles driven without a preventable accident for just the second time in its history.

The Lowell-based transport services company honored Tony Broussard, a J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver who started with the company in 1987, for surpassing the milestone on October 21. He is just the second driver in the company’s 60-plus-year history to reach that mark.

“All this celebration has made for a good day. I was surprised that my family was here!” said Broussard. “It just takes a team to get where I am. Hopefully, God willing and I’m in good health, seven years from now I’ll get that next million [safe miles].”

JB Hunt, UA collaboration focuses on future of supply chain

Greer Woodruff, senior vice president of corporate safety, security and driver personnel at J.B. Hunt, was onsite to congratulate Broussard for joining the driving elite. For him, the magnitude of the achievement was impressive.

“When you think about this, you just have to step back and say ‘wow,’” said Woodruff. “What an incredible accomplishment and an impressive tenure to be here 35 years. Tony, we admire you and appreciate you.”

Throughout his 35-year career, Broussard has driven for multiple company business segments. He was part of the inaugural class of drivers in 1996 recognized for reaching one million-plus safe miles driven and participated in the company’s first Million Mile Celebration in 2001.

JB Hunt, Waymo partner for autonomous trucking program

He will receive a $50,000 bonus for his achievement, bringing his career total in Million Mile safe driving bonuses to $125,000, according to a press release from the company.

“I am proud to celebrate Tony for his exceptional accomplishment as it is a rarity in the industry,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “Tony’s strong sense of professionalism and dedication is one of the many reasons why he is being recognized today. Throughout his career, Tony’s commitment to safety has never wavered, which makes him one of the most elite drivers in company history.”

Broussard will also be honored next year during the 2023 Million Mile Celebration at J.B. Hunt headquarters in Lowell. He will join Phil Fortin on the company’s Million Mile Wall as the only two drivers in company history to achieve five million safe miles, and, not coincidentally, the only two names on the wall marked with a big number five.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court

A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
SPRINGDALE, AR
csengineermag.com

Arkansas Business Best Places to Work 2022

Benchmark Group, Inc. was awarded one of this year’s “Best Places to Work” in Arkansas. In its ninth year, Arkansas Business offers “Best Places to Work” in partnership with Workforce Research Group. Based on employee surveys, this awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Fayetteville bakery trains, employs, empowers neurodivergent individuals

Since 2015, one Fayetteville establishment has been an invaluable resource for some members of the neurodivergent community. Located in Creekside Plaza on the north side of Fayetteville, Rockin' Baker is a nonprofit commercial bakery that trains and employs young adults on the autism spectrum. The Rockin’ Baker Academy empowers neurodivergent individuals, called cadets, to positively impact their community while learning trade and career skills.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy