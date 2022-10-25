ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

WHIO Dayton

Norcold facilities in Sidney, Gettysburg to be shut down

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 11:45 a.m.:. Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford...
SIDNEY, OH
wnewsj.com

Kiwanis, kids & WC ‘pool’ resources for swim lessons

WILMINGTON — Kiwanis swim lessons returned for the second series of 2022. These lessons were held at the Wilmington College Pool and utilized swim team members as lesson instructors. Forty-nine students — ranging in skills from beginner to intermediate — learned valuable water safety skills during 12 lessons....
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clarksville seeks to restore historic jail

CLARKSVILLE — Local residents are hoping to bring a bit of history back to life. The Friends of Clarksville will be hosting their first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19. The event will help raise funds to help fix up the historic one-cell jail. Built in 1880, the...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. • Mobile Vaccination Unit of...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Annual veterans concert set for Nov. 6

WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — will present their ninth annual Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. The concert is free,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

LEGACY Fund in partnership with Clinton County Foundation distributes $436K to 11 local non-profits

Nearly $436,000 in grant funding was recently distributed to 11 Clinton County non-profit organizations, announced The LEGACY Fund grant committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation. Decision makers for The LEGACY committee are Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods. The committee...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Donate Toys for Tots at American Legion

WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 is proud to announce that they are a donation drop-off location for the Toys for Tots in Clinton County. They are accepting new, unwrapped toys from now until December 15, and they can also accept monetary donations (cash or checks made payable to “Toys for Tots Clinton County”).
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Land bank begins properties demolition

The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Leaders now & future: Leadership Clinton students tour and learn

The Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative students had a busy day Tuesday touring and learning at the Clinton County History Center, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Courthouse, the Veterans Services office and the old county jail. The LCYC is comprised of students from the school districts in the county “to instill...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Judge Carey speaks to Six and Twenty

The Six and Twenty Book Club meeting on October 7 was held at the First Christian Church’s community room. Mrs. Faye Mahaffey was the host and program leader for the day. The book she is circulating this year, “Saving Jemima: Life and Love with a Hard-luck Jay”, was written and illustrated by Julie Zickefoose, a biologist, writer, artist and wildlife rehabilitator.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia

Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
XENIA, OH
wnewsj.com

NEWS JOURNAL EDITORIAL SUBMISSION POLICIES

The News Journal welcomes letters to the editor from area readers. Letters should be about current issues of general interest and should maintain a degree of civility and good taste. Letters that are potentially libelous will not be published. Letters are subject to editing for length, grammar, accuracy and clarity. Letters must be 400 words or less, and are limited to one per household per 60-day period. Letters should include the writer’s daytime phone number. (Letters regarding upcoming election issues/candidates are limited to 250 words.)
WHIO Dayton

Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

During the Clinton years, Ed Kuehn and I took a trip to Washington, D.C. with friends. I was familiar with Washington. My grandmother lived in Kensington, Md., and I had spent a semester at American University as a political science exchange student. It was after that experience that I wanted to go to law school.
WILMINGTON, OH
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
COLUMBUS, OH

