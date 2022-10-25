Read full article on original website
Norcold facilities in Sidney, Gettysburg to be shut down
SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 11:45 a.m.:. Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford...
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis, kids & WC ‘pool’ resources for swim lessons
WILMINGTON — Kiwanis swim lessons returned for the second series of 2022. These lessons were held at the Wilmington College Pool and utilized swim team members as lesson instructors. Forty-nine students — ranging in skills from beginner to intermediate — learned valuable water safety skills during 12 lessons....
wnewsj.com
Clarksville seeks to restore historic jail
CLARKSVILLE — Local residents are hoping to bring a bit of history back to life. The Friends of Clarksville will be hosting their first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19. The event will help raise funds to help fix up the historic one-cell jail. Built in 1880, the...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. • Mobile Vaccination Unit of...
wnewsj.com
Annual veterans concert set for Nov. 6
WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — will present their ninth annual Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. The concert is free,...
wnewsj.com
LEGACY Fund in partnership with Clinton County Foundation distributes $436K to 11 local non-profits
Nearly $436,000 in grant funding was recently distributed to 11 Clinton County non-profit organizations, announced The LEGACY Fund grant committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation. Decision makers for The LEGACY committee are Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods. The committee...
wnewsj.com
Donate Toys for Tots at American Legion
WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 is proud to announce that they are a donation drop-off location for the Toys for Tots in Clinton County. They are accepting new, unwrapped toys from now until December 15, and they can also accept monetary donations (cash or checks made payable to “Toys for Tots Clinton County”).
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
Times Gazette
Land bank begins properties demolition
The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
wnewsj.com
Leaders now & future: Leadership Clinton students tour and learn
The Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative students had a busy day Tuesday touring and learning at the Clinton County History Center, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Courthouse, the Veterans Services office and the old county jail. The LCYC is comprised of students from the school districts in the county “to instill...
wnewsj.com
Judge Carey speaks to Six and Twenty
The Six and Twenty Book Club meeting on October 7 was held at the First Christian Church’s community room. Mrs. Faye Mahaffey was the host and program leader for the day. The book she is circulating this year, “Saving Jemima: Life and Love with a Hard-luck Jay”, was written and illustrated by Julie Zickefoose, a biologist, writer, artist and wildlife rehabilitator.
wnewsj.com
Health Alliance of Clinton County meets, awards medical scholarships to 5
The Health Alliance of Clinton County met for their quarterly membership dinner meeting at McCoy’s Party House to acknowledge and award medical scholarships to five deserving candidates. Following a welcome by President Patti Cook and a few words from Clinton Memorial Hospital CEO Lance Beus, all enjoyed a lovely...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
dayton.com
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
wnewsj.com
NEWS JOURNAL EDITORIAL SUBMISSION POLICIES
The News Journal welcomes letters to the editor from area readers. Letters should be about current issues of general interest and should maintain a degree of civility and good taste. Letters that are potentially libelous will not be published. Letters are subject to editing for length, grammar, accuracy and clarity. Letters must be 400 words or less, and are limited to one per household per 60-day period. Letters should include the writer’s daytime phone number. (Letters regarding upcoming election issues/candidates are limited to 250 words.)
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
During the Clinton years, Ed Kuehn and I took a trip to Washington, D.C. with friends. I was familiar with Washington. My grandmother lived in Kensington, Md., and I had spent a semester at American University as a political science exchange student. It was after that experience that I wanted to go to law school.
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
