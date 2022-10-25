Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Shawn Foster scores four touchdowns for Grand Ledge
The Grand Ledge Comets made the trip to Trojan country, and star quarterback Shawn Foster had himself a day.
Several area match ups in opening week of MHSAA Football Playoffs
EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Road to Ford Field starts this weekend in the M.H.S.A.A. Football Playoffs. Besides games involving the Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians, there are several other match ups this weekend involving area teams. All games start at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. DIVISION...
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
The One Michigan-MSU Stat That Almost Always Determines Who Wins The Rivalry Game
For more than a half-century, there's been one key statistic that's predictive of the winner of the annual college football clash between Michigan and MSU by a nearly 90 percent accuracy rate. Since 1969, 46 of the last 52 Paul Bunyan Trophy games have gone to the the team that...
MSU 2023 Football Schedule Set
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced 2023 football schedules and Michigan State will play four home games, five away and host Michigan on October 21st. MSU’s first four games are at home-- against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland. Next is a game at Iowa and Rutgers before the Michigan game. Then it is off to Minnesota, home for Nebraska, road games at Ohio State and Indiana and the season finale Thanksgiving week end is home against Penn State.
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
Load Up on Spartan Gear at These East Lansing Locations
The big rivalry game between MSU and U of M is this Saturday. Are you going to the game? Are hosting a viewing party? Have you purchased some new Spartan gear to root for the green and white?. Once a year I like to get myself some new Spartan gear....
B1G Releases 2023 Conference Schedule; U-M @ MSU on Oct. 21st
The Big Ten Conference released the 2023 conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. And the annual Michigan-Michigan State game will be played next October 21st in East Lansing. This year's tilt is this Saturday night in Ann Arbor. You can hear it on our sister stations 1240 WJIM-AM and 94.9 WMMQ...
Michigan Is College Destination For Finkbeiner
Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 4 / POS: 3 OverallRank: 196 / POS: 43. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary...
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract
A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders
The Spartans' secondary coach did not provide any 'billboard material', per head coach Mel Tucker's orders, but Harlon Barnett's dislike of Michigan was clear and obvious...
Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State
The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme. Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.
20 Jokes To Help With Your Michigan vs Michigan State Trash Talk
Every year leading up to the Michigan vs Michigan State football game, the week before is filled with pranks and jokes. Here are 20 jokes to help you with your trash talk. Week Leading Up to Michigan vs Michigan State Football Game. Students from Michigan or Michigan State along with...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Michigan This Weekend: Halloween, NoogieFest, Chili Dogs & More
Halloween is almost here, and there's one final weekend to get out and about to enjoy what October in Mid-Michigan has to offer. Here are a few of the things going on within a couple hours' drive of Lansing between October 27-30, 2022. Autumn Celebration, Chili Dawg Challenge. Here's a...
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
