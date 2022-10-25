LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced 2023 football schedules and Michigan State will play four home games, five away and host Michigan on October 21st. MSU’s first four games are at home-- against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland. Next is a game at Iowa and Rutgers before the Michigan game. Then it is off to Minnesota, home for Nebraska, road games at Ohio State and Indiana and the season finale Thanksgiving week end is home against Penn State.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO