ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Several area match ups in opening week of MHSAA Football Playoffs

EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Road to Ford Field starts this weekend in the M.H.S.A.A. Football Playoffs. Besides games involving the Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians, there are several other match ups this weekend involving area teams. All games start at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. DIVISION...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MSU 2023 Football Schedule Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced 2023 football schedules and Michigan State will play four home games, five away and host Michigan on October 21st. MSU’s first four games are at home-- against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland. Next is a game at Iowa and Rutgers before the Michigan game. Then it is off to Minnesota, home for Nebraska, road games at Ohio State and Indiana and the season finale Thanksgiving week end is home against Penn State.
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
EAST LANSING, MI
prepbaseballreport.com

Michigan Is College Destination For Finkbeiner

Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 4 / POS: 3 OverallRank: 196 / POS: 43. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee

Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Axios Detroit

MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract

A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy