Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Related
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
'Ocean of tumbleweeds' buried homes, yards in Colorado
Tumbleweed was piled up as much as 10 feet high and blocked every entrance to Marlies Gross’s home, causing a mess to clean up and fears of another weather danger. Tumbleweeds buried people's homes and vehicles over the weekend after strong winds swept through southern Colorado. Homeowners woke up Sunday morning to blocked windows and yards blanketed with tumbleweeds, which left many residents questioning what to do.
Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
weather5280.com
Denver may see first snowfall as cold front hits Colorado
There's a cold front on the way that will deliver cold, wind, and chances for rain and snow across the state. For Denver, temperatures will be 'on the border of' cold enough for any rain to turn to snow in the city overnight into Thursday morning. As far as impact,...
Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
Both destinations broke into the Top 5!
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
9News
Hippo Campus announces Red Rocks concert
MORRISON, Colo. — Hippo Campus is headed to Colorado in 2023. The Minnesota-based rock band has announced a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 2. Hippo Campus will be joined by Gus Dapperton and Charly Bliss at the all-ages spring concert. Tickets are scheduled to go on...
9News
Colorado weather: Explaining graupel
COLORADO, USA — On Sunday night, Denver, Lakewood and Arvada all saw soft ice pellets. In some cases, it even accumulated. That "it," though, is a tricky weather word that some may not have even heard of before. Graupel is a unique form of wintry precipitation that's not sleet,...
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
This Colorado City Made Top Ten on Most Pet-Friendly Cities List
Pets make life more meaningful. Whether it's meow, tweet, or bark, Colorado loves pets. Coloradoans take good care of their pets, travel with their pets, and promote the well-being of our little buddies. Colorado has several shelters that take in animals from other states knowing that Coloradoans will step up....
CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
KKTV
Colorado poaching suspects accused of taking only ‘trophy parts’ of elk and bear, arrest papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three men are accused of taking just “trophy parts” of an elk and a bear while hunting in mid-September near 11 Mile State Park, according to Park County arrest affidavits. Robert, Richard, and David Schlitt are facing illegal hunting charges after Colorado Parks...
KKTV
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. “We were just driving through, and...
New drive-thru holiday display to feature over a million lights in Colorado
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR), near Colorado Springs, is kicking things off early with the opening of its 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru holiday display. This year, the drive-thru experience will include dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, digital...
KKTV
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
Comments / 0