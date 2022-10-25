ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AccuWeather

'Ocean of tumbleweeds' buried homes, yards in Colorado

Tumbleweed was piled up as much as 10 feet high and blocked every entrance to Marlies Gross’s home, causing a mess to clean up and fears of another weather danger. Tumbleweeds buried people's homes and vehicles over the weekend after strong winds swept through southern Colorado. Homeowners woke up Sunday morning to blocked windows and yards blanketed with tumbleweeds, which left many residents questioning what to do.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Denver may see first snowfall as cold front hits Colorado

There's a cold front on the way that will deliver cold, wind, and chances for rain and snow across the state. For Denver, temperatures will be 'on the border of' cold enough for any rain to turn to snow in the city overnight into Thursday morning. As far as impact,...
DENVER, CO
9News

Hippo Campus announces Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Hippo Campus is headed to Colorado in 2023. The Minnesota-based rock band has announced a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 2. Hippo Campus will be joined by Gus Dapperton and Charly Bliss at the all-ages spring concert. Tickets are scheduled to go on...
MORRISON, CO
9News

Colorado weather: Explaining graupel

COLORADO, USA — On Sunday night, Denver, Lakewood and Arvada all saw soft ice pellets. In some cases, it even accumulated. That "it," though, is a tricky weather word that some may not have even heard of before. Graupel is a unique form of wintry precipitation that's not sleet,...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

