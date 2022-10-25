ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen man convicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter appeals conviction

The Brownsville Herald
 5 days ago
Jose Junior Lincoln stands with counsel as the jury examine the vehicles involved in his trial Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, for an intoxicated manslaughter case in the 404th state District court at the Cameron County Courthouse. Allegedly Jose Junior Lincoln struck and killed Minerva Partida, 51, and her 27-year-old daughter, Ashley with his truck while driving drunk on July 13, 2020, in Harlingen. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

A 42-year-old Harlingen man convicted last month on two counts of intoxication manslaughter is appealing his conviction, state court documents reflect.

Records from the Texas 13th Court of Appeals show Jose Junior Lincoln on Oct. 13 filed a notice that he is appealing his Sept. 27 conviction in the 404th state District Court in Cameron County.

He was sentenced to 15 years for each count to be served consecutively.

Authorities said Lincoln was intoxicated when his white pickup truck crashed with a gray Ford Edge occupied by Minerva Partida, 51, and her daughter, Ashley, 27, killing the two women instantly in a July 13, 2020, accident that occurred in Harlingen.

The mother and daughter had just driven down to the Stars Drive-In on Tyler Street to get ice cream.

Court testimony revealed that Lincoln had been at Applebee’s in Harlingen with friends and had consumed several beers over a period of six-hour period in moderation. Testimony also revealed that four Dos Equis beer cans were found in and around Lincoln’s truck at the crash site.

According to Rolando David Cantu, Lincoln’s attorney, Lincoln told him that a white Camero came out and cut him off and that is when he collided.

Cameron County jail records indicate Lincoln remains incarcerated at a county jail facility.

Comments / 5

John Martinez
5d ago

they need to change DWI LAWS, 1 kill is enough that should be life but 2 should be the death penalty and he might see the light of day, that's a travesty of justice, nancy pelosi husband got off Scott free, stricter dwi laws for everybody

5d ago

So where is the eyewitness accounts of that story? Where is that white Camaro?, and he may have had Supposedly 6 beers at applebees but how many did he drink before or after?

Brownsville, TX
