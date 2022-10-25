ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother

Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion

A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley

In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw

Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment

Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE

According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE

Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
AEW Star Calls Out Toxic Members Of The AEW Roster

It’s no big secret that there’s been a lot of backstage drama in AEW over the last few months. There have been reports of backstage fights and CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following All Out didn’t do much to help matters. Britt Baker has...
Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE

Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
Mandy Rose Hits One Year As NXT Women's Champion

On October 26, 2021 Mandy Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight. One year later, Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women's Champion. Rose has made nine successful title defenses during her reign, including winning a...
Konnan Didn't See Same Talent In Legacy Wrestler As His Dad

Konnan has revealed that he doesn't think Joe Henning (FKA Curtis Axel in WWE) shares the same level of talent as his father, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Henning. "I had said that he had no charisma, which he didn't, and I didn't see much of his dad's talent in him, which I didn't," Konnan said on his podcast, "K100 with Konnan & Disco." "I wasn't wrong because where is he right now?"
Booker T Responds To Allegations Of Homophobia

The "Super Diva" of "WWE NXT," Quincy Elliott, has been turning heads ever since he first debuted on "WWE Level Up" back in March. His colorful, flamboyant self-expression and impressive abilities in the ring have helped him rise to prominence, enough so that he teamed up with Shotzi to host this past weekend's Halloween Havoc show. One WWE Hall Of Famer and commentator for "NXT," Booker T, has been vocal about how he's not quite sold on what Quincy has to offer, prompting some people online to accuse him of "homophobia."
Triple H’s stance on bringing CM Punk back to WWE has possibly changed

As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. While speaking to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, the person behind Twitter account @WrestleVotes commented on how WWE feels about the possibility of bringing back CM Punk if he gets out of his AEW contract…
AEW Tag Team Changes Name

It seems that there are a number of talents in the wrestling word right now who are undergoing name changes. For the last few years The Varsity Blonds have been working their way up the ranks in AEW, but it seems that they are The Varsity Blonds no longer. AEW...
