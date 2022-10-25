The "Super Diva" of "WWE NXT," Quincy Elliott, has been turning heads ever since he first debuted on "WWE Level Up" back in March. His colorful, flamboyant self-expression and impressive abilities in the ring have helped him rise to prominence, enough so that he teamed up with Shotzi to host this past weekend's Halloween Havoc show. One WWE Hall Of Famer and commentator for "NXT," Booker T, has been vocal about how he's not quite sold on what Quincy has to offer, prompting some people online to accuse him of "homophobia."

2 DAYS AGO