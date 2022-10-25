Read full article on original website
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
Shawn Michaels: I Tell Talent That The Hardest Work They're Ever Going To Do Is Creatively
Shawn Michaels comments on the importance of talent owning their own creativity, using D-Generation X as a good example of why it's important for wrestlers to have creative freedom. D-Generation X recently celebrated 25 years since their formation on the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Behind...
Zelina Vega Felt Like WWE Was Afraid To 'Give Her The Ball' For The Longest Time
Zelina Vega returned to WWE television on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown when she aligned with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to attack Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante "Thee" Adonis). Zelina has filled multiple roles during her time in WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother
Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestleview.com
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Calls Out Toxic Members Of The AEW Roster
It’s no big secret that there’s been a lot of backstage drama in AEW over the last few months. There have been reports of backstage fights and CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following All Out didn’t do much to help matters. Britt Baker has...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE
Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
Mandy Rose Hits One Year As NXT Women's Champion
On October 26, 2021 Mandy Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight. One year later, Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women's Champion. Rose has made nine successful title defenses during her reign, including winning a...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Didn't See Same Talent In Legacy Wrestler As His Dad
Konnan has revealed that he doesn't think Joe Henning (FKA Curtis Axel in WWE) shares the same level of talent as his father, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Henning. "I had said that he had no charisma, which he didn't, and I didn't see much of his dad's talent in him, which I didn't," Konnan said on his podcast, "K100 with Konnan & Disco." "I wasn't wrong because where is he right now?"
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Responds To Allegations Of Homophobia
The "Super Diva" of "WWE NXT," Quincy Elliott, has been turning heads ever since he first debuted on "WWE Level Up" back in March. His colorful, flamboyant self-expression and impressive abilities in the ring have helped him rise to prominence, enough so that he teamed up with Shotzi to host this past weekend's Halloween Havoc show. One WWE Hall Of Famer and commentator for "NXT," Booker T, has been vocal about how he's not quite sold on what Quincy has to offer, prompting some people online to accuse him of "homophobia."
nodq.com
Triple H’s stance on bringing CM Punk back to WWE has possibly changed
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. While speaking to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, the person behind Twitter account @WrestleVotes commented on how WWE feels about the possibility of bringing back CM Punk if he gets out of his AEW contract…
Wes Lee Discusses Transitioning From Tag Team Specialist To Singles Champion
Wes Lee entered NXT alongside Nash Carter as MSK in 2020. The two were known as The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) in IMPACT Wrestling and throughout the independent scene before joining WWE. MSK won the NXT Tag Team Titles for the second time at NXT Stand & Deliver, but the...
Bobby Fish Says He's Not Signed To IMPACT Wrestling, Discusses Match With Josh Alexander
Bobby Fish showed up to IMPACT Wrestling at IMPACT Victory Road, making a surprise appearance to address the crowd and show respect for the IMPACT locker room. Fish finished up his run with AEW at the end of August when he and the company could not reach a new deal.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Tag Team Changes Name
It seems that there are a number of talents in the wrestling word right now who are undergoing name changes. For the last few years The Varsity Blonds have been working their way up the ranks in AEW, but it seems that they are The Varsity Blonds no longer. AEW...
