Smithfield, NC

WITN

Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Police: 6 people, including a toddler, hurt in NC shooting

OXFORD, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend in Granville County. Oxford police said officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said...
OXFORD, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Clerk Charged After Underage Driver Crashes

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A store clerk has been criminally charged following a single-vehicle collision that left the driver seriously injured. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified ALE of a collision on Highway 39 in Johnston County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gracen Simmons, 20, of Middlesex who suffered serious injuries in the single vehicle crash. Malt beverages were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were believed to be a contributing factor.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting

CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Should you be worried this Halloween about Fentanyl disguised as candy?

RALEIGH, N.C. — As we approach Halloween, there is conflicting information regarding the risk of candy tampering in light of the surge in "rainbow fentanyl" – a colorful version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl can been found in formulations including tablets, powder, and even blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Our children must know the candy form of fentanyl resembles their favorite and most popular candies (i.e., Skittles).
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
OXFORD, NC
People

'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient

James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Owner Of Sampson County Kennel Charged With Animal Cruelty

The owner of a Sampson County kennel has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. On October 20th, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the welfare of animals being cared for at Copper Kennel. Animal Control officers said they visited Copper Kennel that same day...

