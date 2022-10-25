Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
A murder case without a body.Jamel El AminWilson, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
cbs17
‘They should have done more research.’ Cybersecurity expert breaks down WakeMed data leak
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Almost a half million people may have been affected by a data mishap that occurred when confidential patient information stored by WakeMed was shared with Facebook by a marketing tool. Between March 2018 and May 2022, 495,000 people accessed WakeMed’s MyChart patient portal or scheduled...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger. Deputies...
WITN
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
wfmynews2.com
Police: 6 people, including a toddler, hurt in NC shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend in Granville County. Oxford police said officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said...
jocoreport.com
Store Clerk Charged After Underage Driver Crashes
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A store clerk has been criminally charged following a single-vehicle collision that left the driver seriously injured. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified ALE of a collision on Highway 39 in Johnston County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gracen Simmons, 20, of Middlesex who suffered serious injuries in the single vehicle crash. Malt beverages were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were believed to be a contributing factor.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting
CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
WRAL
Should you be worried this Halloween about Fentanyl disguised as candy?
RALEIGH, N.C. — As we approach Halloween, there is conflicting information regarding the risk of candy tampering in light of the surge in "rainbow fentanyl" – a colorful version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl can been found in formulations including tablets, powder, and even blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Our children must know the candy form of fentanyl resembles their favorite and most popular candies (i.e., Skittles).
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
'Come visit us on Sunday:' Church responds to teens accused of vandalizing two Zebulon churches
ZEBULON, N.C. — Two Zebulon teens are accused of breaking doors and windows, setting fires and damaging fixtures in three locations last week. Police said the pair, ages 15 and 16, did roughly $30,000 worth of damage at Zebulon United Methodist Church, Zebulon Baptist Church and the Zebulon Lions Club on Oct. 14.
Attorney for suspect in North Carolina teen murders tries to keep case in juvenile court
The teenager accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 17-year-old Devin Clark was in court Tuesday.
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
Someone bought a $217k-winning lottery ticket at a Wayne County convenience store
Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient
James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...
cbs17
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
WRAL
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
WRAL
A student brought a gun to school in Fayetteville. Then everything went right.
Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic...
jocoreport.com
Owner Of Sampson County Kennel Charged With Animal Cruelty
The owner of a Sampson County kennel has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. On October 20th, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the welfare of animals being cared for at Copper Kennel. Animal Control officers said they visited Copper Kennel that same day...
