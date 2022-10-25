ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Sold Gun to Texas Synagogue Attacker Gets 8 Years

The man who sold a firearm to a British national who used it to hold four victims captive inside a Texas synagogue has been sentenced to nearly eight years behind bars. Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, a previously convicted felon, pleaded guilty in June to selling the semi-automatic Taurus G2C pistol to Malik Daisal Akram just a couple of days before Akram used it in the hostage crisis in Colleyville. The U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced Tuesday that Williams received a sentence of 95 months. Authorities tied the pair together via cell phone records dating back to Jan. 11, according to the Department of Justice. “This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying–much less buying and selling–firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham in a statement. “Whether he suspected his buyer would use the gun to menace a community of faith is legally irrelevant: In the U.S., convicted felons cannot possess firearms.” Read it at CNN
COLLEYVILLE, TX
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy