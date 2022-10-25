ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hampden is getting a new elevated movie theater experience with Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda this fall

A brand new movie theater concept is coming to Hampden later this fall. Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda is currently completing significant renovations to expand and elevate the former Cinebistro location that closed during the pandemic. The Maryland-based cinema currently has two locations, one in Frederick and the other in Hagerstown. Being...
BALTIMORE, MD
Hilltop

Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium

Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

New container terminal planned for old Bethlehem Steel site

Tradepoint Atlantic leaders announced Tuesday plans for a 165-acre container terminal at its sprawling logistics hub on the old Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point. The project, with an on-dock rail facility, is the result of a joint investment and partnership with Switzerland-based Terminal Investments Limited aimed at enhancing and supporting the growth of the Port of Baltimore. It’s part of the next phase of development at Tradepoint’s 3,300-acre industrial center, already home to companies like BMW, FedEx and Amazon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

University updates name change policies, but some systems fall behind

The University announced updates to its name change policies in an email to the student body on Oct. 13. Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to input their chosen first, middle and last name within almost 40 University systems. The updated policy intends to increase support for LGBTQ+...
BALTIMORE, MD
beckersasc.com

Johns Hopkins ASCs to remain in CareFirst BCBS network

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has reached an agreement with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to keep its ASCs in the CareFirst network. Johns Hopkins' ASCs, physicians, nurses and caregivers will all remain in the network, according to an Oct. 26 report on the system's website. In a letter to the Johns Hopkins...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Scott announces violence intervention program in Baltimore City schools

As school violence remains a concern, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday a launch of a school-based violence intervention program. Scott's program involves three schools, one where a student was killed just off campus the first week of classes. The announcement came on the same day that a student...
BALTIMORE, MD
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location

A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Redeveloped Lexington Market launches with soft open Monday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boasts one of the oldest and most iconic public markets in the nation, and it reopens Monday after a $45 million redevelopment four years in the making. Lexington Market in West Baltimore is known as one of the country's oldest public food markets, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.  It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community is getting ready for the reveal of the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration early last month. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four stalls and three kiosks, as other vendors wait on construction and permitting, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. The market will feature a dozens of diverse short- and long-term vendors. The long-term businesses include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.Developers say a grand opening will be held later this fall when all 50 stalls are settled in.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy