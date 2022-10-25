ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Birth of rare greater one-horned rhino calf captured on camera at Chester Zoo

Cameras have captured the moment a rare greater one-horned rhino calf was born at Chester Zoo.The female calf was born on October 14, sharing her parents’ “slightly wrinkled armoured plating” and weighing an “incredible” 50kg (110lb).Keepers said it was “a true privilege” to see mother Asha give birth after a 16-month pregnancy.“We’re absolutely thrilled with Asha and her new arrival,” said rhino team manager Sam Harley.“It’s been four years since a greater one-horned rhino calf was born here at Chester Zoo and they really are an incredible sight.“Despite their enormous stature, this species has a really soft side.“Mum and calf...
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
TheConversationAU

A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
The Guardian

The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
People

6,000-Lb. Giant Sunfish Discovered Near Portugal Is Heaviest Recorded Bony Fish in the World

The animal beats the record previously held by another giant sunfish caught off the coast of Kamogawa, Japan, in 1996 that weighed 5,070 lbs. It's official. Scientists have confirmed the discovery of the largest recorded bony fish in history. When a giant sunfish (Mola alexandrini) surfaced last December near Faial Island in the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic, the dead animal weighed in at nearly 6,050 lbs. and measured more than 10 ft., according to a study recently published in the Journal of Fish Biology. Researchers from the Atlantic...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
WanderWisdom

Video of Dog Unexpectedly 'Herding' Huge Moose on Hiking Trail Is Just Wild

Many of the dog breeds we know and love today were initially bred for the purpose of herding sheep and cattle- collies, sheepdogs, Australian shepherds, etc. While these dogs run and play like any other, sometimes their instincts kick in. If they see an animal that they think needs herding, they'll try and herd it- even if it isn't livestock!
TMZ.com

Monkey Appears to Mourn Dead Man, Tries to Wake Him Up

A monkey, believed to be the pet of a deceased man, apparently couldn't let go -- and we mean that literally, 'cause it was holding on to the body like he might come back to life. Check out this footage that was purportedly taken in Sri Lanka, where a guy's...
The Independent

Sumatran tiger wanders into plantation camp in Indonesia and injures sleeping worker

A Sumatran tiger wandered into a plantation camp in Indonesia on Saturday and injured a sleeping worker, local media reported.The head of natural conservation agency of Riau province on the island of Sumatra told state news agency Antara that the workers were resting at the time of the incident.The man who was attacked woke up astonished to see the tiger just two metres away, reported the South China Morning Post.“The worker fought back by grabbing the tiger’s leg with his left hand and using his right hand to hold the tiger’s body away, but his head was already injured...
IFLScience

Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years

Like an upgraded iPhone, the arrival of modern humans in Europe didn’t result in the immediate disappearance of the previous model, but instead heralded a period of overlap between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. While it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how long the two species co-existed for, new research suggests that Neanderthals may have clung on for a further 2,800 years before becoming obsolete.
abandonedspaces.com

Archaeologists Were Amazed to Find This Odd Artifact on a Massive Shipwreck

Built in 1672, Kronan was Sweden’s largest and best-equipped ship. She was 53 meters long from stem post to stern post and provided the Swedish Navy with ample protection and military might. However, a stroke of bad weather led to the ship’s sinking, and she sat under the sea for more than 300 years. Archaeologists have since rediscovered Kronan and they’ve been bringing tens of thousands of artifacts to the surface – including one with a peculiar smell.
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.

