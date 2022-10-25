Read full article on original website
BBC
Skipton: Man dies after being attacked in town centre pub
A man has died after being assaulted at a pub in Skipton, police have said. Peter Walker, 41, from Lancashire, was left critically injured as a result of the attack at the Black Horse, on High Street, at about 23:25 BST on Saturday. He died from his injuries on Tuesday,...
BBC
Arrest after cyclist dies following crash with car
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Man in hospital after face fractured several times in assault
A man has been left with several fractures after being punched and kicked in the face in Leicester city centre. Police said officers were told a man had been assaulted outside a fast food restaurant in Market Street in the early hours of Thursday. It was reported the man, in...
BBC
Burton upon Trent: Family pays tribute to woman found dead
The family of a woman found dead at a property said words cannot express their sadness at their loss. Lisa Holland, 39, was found dead on Victoria Crescent in Burton upon Trent at about 19:00 BST on 20 October. A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder has been...
BBC
Kidderminster: Arrests after 50 cars found in theft probe
Police have arrested three men after 50 suspect cars were found in a private lock-up in Kidderminster. The trio, aged 20, 28 and 35 and from the West Midlands, were detained on Wednesday. They remain in custody. Officers were led to the site after following a car with cloned plates,...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
BBC
Indonesian woman's body found inside python, say reports
A woman in Indonesia's Jambi province was killed and swallowed whole by a python, according to local reports. Jahrah, a rubber-tapper reportedly in her 50s, had made her way to work at a rubber plantation on Sunday morning. She was reported missing after failing to return that night, and search...
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Family's anger after killer still walks free 20 years on
The family of Marvin Couson, who died 13 years after he was shot in east London, have said they are really angry his killer has not been caught. The father-of-two was attacked outside a nightclub 20 years ago. He laid in a hospital bed unable to communicate or move...
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
BBC
Woman beaten to death in bed by partner - court
A man has gone on trial accused of beating his long-term partner to death as she lay in bed. Buddug Jones, 48, suffered “massive and fatal” head injuries, probably inflicted with a heavy hammer, Caernarfon Crown Court was told. Colin Milburn was arrested at the family home on...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why...
BBC
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Man arrested in Cleeve
A man has been arrested after two men were approached by a person wearing dark clothing and a full face covering. Police were called shortly before 01:00 BST on Tuesday and officers attended Millier Road in Cleeve, North Somerset. The man, in his 30s, was arrested nearby on suspicion of...
