Westminster Council is cracking down on rogue rickshaws in central London
If you’ve ever been out in central London, you’ll know the neon, fur-covered pedicabs parked up on the West End’s streets. Sometimes, you’ll spot drunken tourists riding in the back, squealing their heads off. You’ll find them zipping between London’s pedestrians and luring in people on...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'
The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
BBC
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
BBC
Bristol cannabis factory worth £3.5m discovered by police
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £3.5m have been seized by police in Bristol. Officers discovered a cannabis factory inside an industrial unit near Burcott Road in Avonmouth on 17 October. Insp Steve Davey said: "A criminal investigation is underway to ascertain who was responsible for this...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
BBC
Telford gym to close for £250k refurbishment
A leisure centre in Shropshire will be upgraded with a council spending £250,000 on it. Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre will be closed from 14 November for two weeks for the work, Telford and Wrekin Council said. New gym equipment, including treadmills and cross-trainers, will be installed and...
BBC
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm
Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed in...
BBC
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
In defence of Hartshead Moor East, Britain’s ‘worst’ motorway services | Letters
Letters: Graeme Cooper, Jean McGowan and Tony Hirst explain why they disagree with a survey in which the stop on the M62 was ranked in bottom place
Eater
In London Right Now, Absolutely Nothing Is Getting in the Way of Greggs and Its Sausage Rolls
The exponential rise of Greggs, Bakery Chain and PR Machine TM has today, 26 October, resulted in a London debut for Tasty by Greggs: a sit-down cafe inside Primark on Oxford Street, one of London’s busiest, most famous shopping thoroughfares. The once-Northeastern high street staple of teal and white...
The UK’s worst airports revealed – and Manchester is bottom of the pack
Manchester Airport’s three terminals have taken up the bottom three spots in a list of the UK’s best and worst airports.Which? Travel ’s ranking of the UK’s aviation hubs - which separated multi-terminal airports out into individual terminals - saw Manchester’s terminals 1, 2 and 3 rank in the last three places, followed by Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4.Fifth worst was Belfast International, followed by Heathrow Terminal 3 at sixth from bottom.The list was produced by Which? based on a survey of 7,469 people rating 7,963 airport experiences during the peak travel month of August 2022.At the top end,...
BBC
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
BBC
House fire forces residents from Wolverhampton homes
Residents have been forced to leave their homes after a fire started in a house in Wolverhampton. Some 30 firefighters were sent to a two-storey, mid-terraced property in Drummond Street, Whitmore Reans, from about 18:30 BST on Monday. A number of properties were affected by smoke and several people needed...
