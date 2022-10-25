Manchester Airport’s three terminals have taken up the bottom three spots in a list of the UK’s best and worst airports.Which? Travel ’s ranking of the UK’s aviation hubs - which separated multi-terminal airports out into individual terminals - saw Manchester’s terminals 1, 2 and 3 rank in the last three places, followed by Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4.Fifth worst was Belfast International, followed by Heathrow Terminal 3 at sixth from bottom.The list was produced by Which? based on a survey of 7,469 people rating 7,963 airport experiences during the peak travel month of August 2022.At the top end,...

