Indiana State

Following the US Senate race in Indiana

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s candidates for U.S. Senate are hoping voters will choose them to represent the state on the national level.

Todd Young (R), Thomas Dermott (D), and James Sceniak (L) are on the ballot for Indiana residents to vote for, among several write-in candidates. The candidates are split on abortion and spending , among other topics.

IN Focus: Indiana US Senate candidates answer your questions

We are following this race throughout election night. You can follow the results below.

Note: Races may contain test data until November 7 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.
