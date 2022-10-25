ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Martinsville man faces OWI charges after off-road vehicle crash seriously injures passenger

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYRnm_0ilyBuRR00

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing operating while intoxicated charges after he crashed an off-road vehicle, which seriously injured his passenger, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

Bobby Walker, age 53, was charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI), OWI with endangerment and OWI causing serious bodily injury.

Martinsville man dies in off-roading accident

The crash happened on Aug. 6 near the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Martinsville.

DNR said its investigation found that Walker was under the influence of alcohol as he drove an off-road vehicle through a wooded area and crash into a tree. The force of the collision ejected his passenger from the vehicle and caused serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning. The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police respond to shooting at Speedway apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police have not confirmed any further information at this time. FOX59 has […]
SPEEDWAY, IN
FOX59

Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after being hit by car on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – A car hit a juvenile on the northeast side Wednesday morning, sending the victim to an area hospital. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Samone Burris, a public information officer with IMPD, initially said the victim was taken […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Child hit by car on northeast side, taken to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after an accident in Taco Bell drive-through

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Taco Bell on 16th Street after a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived they were directed to the drive-through area. There, officers were met by a female and 65-year-old Timothy Louden. The...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

One Person Killed After Double Shooting on the East Side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis metro police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon. IMPD was called to 21st street near Arlington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. They found two people who had been shot when they arrived. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash

Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy