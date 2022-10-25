ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Maloney: "Of course" Democrats will accept midterm election results

Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, says Democrats will "of course" accept the outcome of the midterm elections, adding that he is "very concerned about the integrity of our elections, especially people trying to intimidate people with weapons, when they're engaged in these tactics to try and undermine confidence."
CBS News

Face The Nation: Maloney, Strassman, Salvanto, Walter, O'Keefe, Timiraos

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the Democrats and how they will accept midterm results; the Battleground Tracker as the GOP heads into final week with lead in seats; economic issues still top of mind for voters ahead of midterms; and how Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message.
CBS News

Media critic on threat to democracy: Press is "asleep at the switch"

More than 300 Republican candidates for state and national office have been identified by CBS News as "election deniers" for having stated their refusal to accept the 2020 presidential results as legitimate. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with professor Michael Berkman, media critic Margaret Sullivan, and conservative think tank president Reihan Salam about what is driving voters (or feeding their cynicism), and how the outcome of this year's midterms could impact our right to vote.
CBS News

10 Republicans on the ballot who were at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

At least 10 Republican candidates who won primaries for statewide or federal office this year have claimed they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol to interrupt the peaceful transition of power and the ensuing riot eventually turned violent. Five people died in connection with the riot, including a police officer. Another four officers died by suicide in the days, weeks and months after the assault on the Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

With election deniers running for office, our right to vote is on the ballot

Homecoming weekend at Penn State means the grills, the games, and families gathered together. It's no wonder thousands make the pilgrimage to the grounds of Beaver Stadium in central Pennsylvania's "Happy Valley." And along with tailgating and Big 10 football, every two years there's another autumn tradition: reporters ruining the fun, and asking about elections in this crucial battleground state.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Oct. 30, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning, and welcome to Face the Nation. Last week was an extremely troubling one in American politics....
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy