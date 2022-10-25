Read full article on original website
Republicans head into final week with lead in seats, voters feel things are "out of control" — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
The election is already underway; millions have voted, and tens of millions more will before Nov. 8. Amid that, eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country today as "out of control," as opposed to "under control." That doesn't bode well for the party in power: Republicans are...
Maloney: "Of course" Democrats will accept midterm election results
Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, says Democrats will "of course" accept the outcome of the midterm elections, adding that he is "very concerned about the integrity of our elections, especially people trying to intimidate people with weapons, when they're engaged in these tactics to try and undermine confidence."
Face The Nation: Maloney, Strassman, Salvanto, Walter, O'Keefe, Timiraos
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the Democrats and how they will accept midterm results; the Battleground Tracker as the GOP heads into final week with lead in seats; economic issues still top of mind for voters ahead of midterms; and how Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message.
GOP Rep. Tom Emmer denounces violence, defends midterm focus on Pelosi
Minnesota GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, says ads tying Democratic candidates to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are "absolutely about the issues," and that "there should be no violence in our society."
Media critic on threat to democracy: Press is "asleep at the switch"
More than 300 Republican candidates for state and national office have been identified by CBS News as "election deniers" for having stated their refusal to accept the 2020 presidential results as legitimate. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with professor Michael Berkman, media critic Margaret Sullivan, and conservative think tank president Reihan Salam about what is driving voters (or feeding their cynicism), and how the outcome of this year's midterms could impact our right to vote.
Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders and other U.S. politicians condemn attack on Paul Pelosi
U.S. political leaders, are condemning the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a suspect broke into their San Francisco residence Friday morning and "violently assaulted" him, according to a spokesperson for the House speaker. Sources told CBS News that the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, shouting, "Where...
Election deniers running for office and allegations about 2020 | 60 Minutes
Arizona’s Republican Attorney General has called denialism a “giant grift,” but some Republican nominees still claim the 2020 election was stolen.
10 Republicans on the ballot who were at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
At least 10 Republican candidates who won primaries for statewide or federal office this year have claimed they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol to interrupt the peaceful transition of power and the ensuing riot eventually turned violent. Five people died in connection with the riot, including a police officer. Another four officers died by suicide in the days, weeks and months after the assault on the Capitol.
Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks on Georgia’s elections during the pair’s final debate Sunday before Georgia’s Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state’s economy.
With election deniers running for office, our right to vote is on the ballot
Homecoming weekend at Penn State means the grills, the games, and families gathered together. It's no wonder thousands make the pilgrimage to the grounds of Beaver Stadium in central Pennsylvania's "Happy Valley." And along with tailgating and Big 10 football, every two years there's another autumn tradition: reporters ruining the fun, and asking about elections in this crucial battleground state.
How Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message
Amy Walter, Ed O'Keefe and Nick Timiraos discuss the political environment ahead of the midterm elections, and how Democrats are adjusting their messages to voters on economic issues.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Oct. 30, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning, and welcome to Face the Nation. Last week was an extremely troubling one in American politics....
Economic issues still top of mind for voters ahead of midterms
CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Los Angeles on what voters are saying are their top issues with just over a week to go before the midterm elections.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say
The suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi had a list of people he wanted to target, law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation confirmed to CBS News. David Wayne DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco...
Voters discuss their top priorities ahead of midterms
The economy and crime are some of the top issues for voters as the 2022 midterm elections approach. Mark Strassmann has more.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul injured in attack at their home; suspect under arrest
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was injured in an attack at their home in San Francisco and a suspect is under arrest, officials say. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins anchors Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano with the latest on the investigation.
Pelosi attack highlights threats and plots against elected officials
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott McFarlane reports on Friday's attack on Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their home in San Francisco.
"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
Election law expert says election deniers want "environment of fear"
David Becker, a CBS News election law contributor, says election deniers "want election officials to be scared, and I think they want voters to be scared to some degree."
Police investigate attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home
Investigators say the suspect accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacking her husband, Paul, used a hammer to break into the property. CBS Bay Area reporter Jocelyn Moran joins anchors Elaine Quijano and Tanya RIvero with an update on the investigation.
