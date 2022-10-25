Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election 'all about Bibi'
RAMLA, Israel, Oct 24 (Reuters) - At a dead-end road in a crime-hit town in central Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stands on a mobile stage enclosed by a glass wall, pledging through a window to restore law and order as the crowd chants "Bibi the king."
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Jewish settlers storm town and pepper spray Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Jewish settlers stormed through a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said Thursday, throwing stones at Palestinian cars and using pepper spray on troops who were trying to disperse the settlers. The settler rampage late Wednesday comes days after a similar incident in the same area...
Myanmar military defends air strikes on concert that claimed 80 lives and injured 100
Myanmar’s military has defended air strikes it carried out on a concert organised by an ethnic minority that killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians.The military claimed it was responding to the ambushes and attacks from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a group engaged in a six-decade-long struggle demanding greater autonomy for the Kachin people.The strikes, which were carried out on Sunday, were in accordance with international rules of engagement, the junta claimed, adding that it was a “necessary operation” in response to “terrorist” acts carried out by the Kachin group.It also dismissed the reports of...
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
World
Israeli raid leaves 5 Palestinians dead in West Bank
Israel conducted a raid against an armed Palestinian group in the occupied West Bank. The raid left 5 Palestinians, including one militant, dead in the old city of Nablus. The fighting raises new questions about stability in the region. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with journalist Fatima Abdelkarim about the fighting and its consequences.
The Jewish Press
IDF Raids Shechem Lions’ Den Safe House, 5 Terrorists Killed
IDF, Israel Police, and Shin Bet forces overnight Tuesday raided a safe house of the Lions’ Den terror group in Shechem and killed five terrorists, including one of the group’s leaders, Wadih Al-Houh, 31. Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed his assassination in a Reshet Bet radio interview Tuesday...
Five Palestinians killed amid mounting violence ahead of Israeli elections
21 people also wounded in one of deadliest operations this year by Israeli forces in West Bank
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Egypt Confirms Gaza Natural Gas Field Deal with Israel
Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla on Tuesday told Reuters there was a framework agreement in place between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to develop the marine natural gas field off the Gaza shore, sponsored by the Egyptian government. Reuters cited an anonymous PA official who confirmed an agreement...
Burkina Faso soldiers announce overthrow of military government
OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Armed soldiers in fatigues and masks appeared on television in Burkina Faso on Friday night to confirm the ouster of President Paul-Henri Damiba, the second coup in the troubled West African country this year.
Israel, Lebanon strike 'historic' maritime border deal
Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement Thursday that opens up lucrative offshore gas fields for the neighbours that remain technically at war. London-listed Energean on Wednesday said it began producing gas from Karish, an offshore field at the heart of the border agreement, a day after Israel gave the green light.
BBC
Fifteen killed in attack on Shia mausoleum in southern Iran
Fifteen people have been shot dead and dozens wounded in an attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz, state news agency Irna says. Initial reports said three assailants had fired at pilgrims and staff at the entrance Shia Muslim shrine, and that two had been arrested by police.
WATCH: Israeli President Isaac Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran ‘challenge’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. Watch the meeting in the player...
German president visits Ukraine as West weighs rebuilding plan
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s president arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, as Western countries mulled a massive plan to rebuild Ukraine when the war eventually ends. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving that “it was...
Family of slain Palestinian journalist meets Pope Francis
The family of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead in the West Bank last spring, again called for an independent investigation after briefly meeting Pope Francis during the general audience Wednesday. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and news network Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist. She was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank. Israel has acknowledged that Israeli fire probably killed Abu Akleh, but vigorously denies allegations that a soldier intentionally targeted her.Abu...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0