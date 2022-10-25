Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to check your K/D ratio and other stats in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty gamer is only as good as their kill/death ratio. Some players live by their K/D number. If it’s high, they’re happy, and if it’s struggling, then so are they. It’s an important feature for many players to be able to track their stats and see how they’re doing and where they need to improve.
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
dotesports.com
When does League Season 13 start and what are 2023’s biggest changes?
Another year, another League of Legends season. The famed Riot Games MOBA is on the verge of welcoming in its 2023 season, complete with reworks for several roles, the return of the notorious Chemtech Drake, and more. New League seasons—and by association preseasons too—are some of the most exciting times...
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
dotesports.com
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
dotesports.com
When is the 2023 League of Legends preseason?
It’s no secret League of Legends is an extremely competitive game that’s a source of frustration for many, largely because of what players perceive as an unfair ranking system, teammates intentionally feeding, and small LP gains. To give the League community time to rest between seasons which normally last for nine months, Riot Games introduced the preseason.
dotesports.com
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
dotesports.com
Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2
It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
dotesports.com
Custom loadouts locked in Modern Warfare 2? Try this to fix them
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, but its launch is being bogged down by several bugs and errors affecting many players. An especially pesky bug on launch day is locking custom loadouts for players who have already unlocked the feature, preventing them from editing or creating loadouts and forcing them into using ones already made before the bug or default classes.
dotesports.com
Why is the battle pass not active in Modern Warfare 2?
The seasonal battle pass grind has become a staple in multiplayer games over the past few years, giving players a reason to play the game and unlock content, and return to the game after taking a break for some time. Call of Duty has mastered the seasonal live service model,...
dotesports.com
How to unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Mastery Camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Camo challenges are the endgame grind for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in a similar fashion to the previous games of the Activision franchise. MW2 brings some of the best-looking Gold and Platinum weapon camo patterns, which are a staple in CoD games. Infinity Ward, though, also introduced new patterns Orion and Polyatomic. Unlocking all the Mastery Camos is a true grind, but luckily you’ll spend less time doing it in MW2 compared to previous titles.
dotesports.com
How progression works in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes. The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One
Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field. Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.
dotesports.com
Gamebreakers: The 4 semifinals League stars who can win Worlds 2022 for their teams
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. With well over 100 games in the books at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
dotesports.com
3 big offseason questions for North America’s 3 Worlds 2022 representatives
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship might still be ongoing, but for the three North...
dotesports.com
‘Me and Gabe are tight’: How 2GD finally made his Dota 2 return at The International 2022
The International 2022 may have started on the wrong foot with low production quality during the first days of the event catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike, but things started to come together with James “2GD” Harding’s unexpected return and some special giveaways. Being responsible...
dotesports.com
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
dotesports.com
The final four teams at The International 2022 couldn’t find anyone to scrim for a week
With the main event starting at The International 2022, fans witnessed some of the best Dota 2 being played in 2022. However, the action was paused for five days with four teams remaining in the competition for a venue change, a decision criticized by pros like Puppey, Monet, n0tail, and Ceb.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Comments / 0