The Lost Draft
There’s a deep, enduring connection between New Yorkers who write and the coffee shops that fuel their masochistic desire to do so. The team behind The Lost Draft, a coffee shop in Soho, is aware of this. And unlike other coffee shops with their hour-long seating limits, uncomfortable chairs, and obtuse WiFi and bathroom passwords, they celebrate it.
Lady Mendl's Tea Salon
There is no better place in NYC to cosplay as the main character in your favorite Victorian novel while eating tiny sandwiches than Lady Mendl’s. This elegant spot is housed in a Gramercy brownstone decorated with museum-quality vintage furniture, and afternoon tea here is an hours-long affair that practically begs you to get dressed up. We particularly love the scones and tea sandwiches, though we recommend choosing a pot you love rather than getting the tea pairing. Fun fact: On Thursday nights, this place turns into a burlesque parlor, if you want to enjoy the sumptuous space in a different light.
Christos Steakhouse
There’s something about the old-school, decadent way the food is presented at Christos that makes you feel like you’re eating a meal fit for a villain—a robber baron, perhaps. But you don’t have to feel too bad about it, because you’re (probably) not an oil tycoon. You’re just someone treating yourself to lobster mashed potatoes served in a whole, cracked open lobster shell at a low-key steakhouse in Queens.
Peter Luger Steak House
It’s almost impossible to get an honest review of Peter Luger. People in New York are loyal to steakhouses the way they’re loyal to the Yankees or the Mets. Once you’ve decided which team to root for, it doesn’t matter whether they’re having a winning season or a losing one: You’ll say it’s the best, and nothing can change your mind.
Culture Espresso
Culture Espresso is a Garment District coffee shop that makes some of the most excellent espresso drinks in Manhattan, but they also make really, really good cookies. Chocolate chip is the most popular, but their oatmeal cranberry variation is the one that keeps us coming back. It's a slightly chunkier cookie, with a thicker, chewier middle that gives way to thinner, crispier edges.
Smalls Jazz Club
If you're looking for the type of jazz club you see in the movies—a hole-in-the-wall with good music where you can pretend you're still allowed to smoke inside—head to Smalls. Seats in the cozy basement space go right up to the musicians’ toes, with a big portrait of Louis Armstrong looking down at you and a bar to the side. Smalls has a lower cover than a lot of clubs with the same name recognition, so shows usually sell out (and you should get here early to snag a good seat). If this place is full, head across the street to Mezzrow, another jazz piano bar from the same owners.
Villabate Alba
This Bensonhurst bakery is so committed to preserving the tradition of Sicilian pastry making that they actually have a letter of recognition from Sicily (yeah, the island) hanging in the shop. Everything we’ve tried here has been kind of mind-blowing, but the pistachio cookie is a true standout. It’s vibrantly green and seems to be made of pure essence of pistachio. If you like almond cookies, this is sort of like that, but better, because it’s pistachio.
Blue Note Jazz Club
The cool younger sibling of the NYC jazz scene, Blue Note is one of New York’s most well-known jazz clubs— despite opening a couple decades after some of the legendary venues that were popular in the city’s jazziest eras. Here, you’ll get a lot of contemporary jazz artists who dabble in hip-hop, soul, and funk, with a younger, stylish crowd. It’s pretty cramped inside, and if you don’t have a table, you’ll want to arrive at least half an hour before showtime to snag one of the few seats at the bar. There's a full dinner menu, and the coconut shrimp are pretty good for music venue food, if you ignore the music venue food price.
