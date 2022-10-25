Read full article on original website
Politan Row
The Politan Row food hall at Colony Square is an easy way to scale your birthday dinner in either direction. Want to feel extra special? Book the Tasting Table, which gives you reserved seating, a dedicated waiter for bar and table service, and a prix fixe tasting menu of courses from different food vendors, from Caribbean and Indian to Italian and Vietnamese cuisines. You can also make it a booze-heavy bash with early reservations to JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge, a ’70s-themed cocktail bar at the back of Politan, then head to the food hall for more drinks and a few bites. End the evening at one of Colony Square’s neighboring restaurants with a bottle of bubbly and dessert.
The Best Afternoon Tea In NYC
Do you need caffeine in order to form a coherent sentence? Are sandwiches something you're fond of? Has something with sugar ever made you happy? These are all rhetorical questions. You may think you're not an afternoon tea person, but you really are. Afternoon tea contains all the building blocks for a successful day of food and drink consumption. Unfortunately, a lot of places have stopped doing it. We checked out a bunch of spots in the city that are still keeping this tradition going, and these are our favorites.
Lady Mendl's Tea Salon
There is no better place in NYC to cosplay as the main character in your favorite Victorian novel while eating tiny sandwiches than Lady Mendl’s. This elegant spot is housed in a Gramercy brownstone decorated with museum-quality vintage furniture, and afternoon tea here is an hours-long affair that practically begs you to get dressed up. We particularly love the scones and tea sandwiches, though we recommend choosing a pot you love rather than getting the tea pairing. Fun fact: On Thursday nights, this place turns into a burlesque parlor, if you want to enjoy the sumptuous space in a different light.
Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar
Vintage is a bookstore and wine bar on East 11th Street. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the books are all new, but the furniture and general aesthetic have an aged quality that makes it feel a little more appropriate. Wines are available by the glass, and there’s a small menu of grazing boxes, kolaches, and pastries to snack on while you hang out and read for a while.
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
If breakfast for you means a bagel stacked with smoked fish, you should start your morning at Famous 4th Street Delicatessen. The Jewish deli is one of the best in Philly, and definitely our favorite place for brunch in Queen Village. They don’t take reservations, but there’s no one in town stacking corned beef higher or spreading cream cheese thicker. It can get as loud and busy on weekend mornings as 30th Street Station, but you can always order your enormous pastrami specials, challah French toast, or matzah ball soup to go.
Tulip Pasta & Wine Bar
With massive picture windows and bright green signage, it’s hard to miss this Kensington pasta bar and wine shop. But even if you don’t notice the couples sharing bottles of merlot as you walk by, the unmistakable scent of lamb ragu will draw you in. From perfectly blended cocktails and unique, affordable wines to pastas so good that you’ll consider proposing to the chef, this intimate corner restaurant should be your go-to for date nights, small group dinners, and every occasion in between. Tulip serves up modern takes on Italian classics, like cacio e peperoncini, Thai-inspired linguine and mussels, and our favorite, the Chesapeake Bay crab ravioli–perfectly doughy pouches stuffed with a creamy sweet-savory blend of crab and honeynut squash, finished with an irresistible crab butter.
Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
With all the congestion and construction, we understand why you’ve avoided Midtown lately. But if exciting restaurants like Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails keep at it, you’ll want to return. The signature eatery at the new Kimpton Shane Hotel, Hartley doesn’t just look the part—the stylish lobby establishment has light wood floors, black leather banquettes, and a lively connected bar—but its tastes are on point, too. Small plates like skillet cornbread (please liberally apply the sweet tomato jam) and fried chicken skin cracklins illustrate a sophisticated kitchen that isn’t ashamed of its Southern roots. By the time your fork touches sorghum butter-topped carrots and roasted chicken that’s been brined in sweet tea, you realize the cooks are just showing off.
Birdland
Birdland is a jazz club in the Theater District where the crowd leans “your dad,” “your dad’s dad,” and tourists who don’t happen to be at a Broadway show that night. But thanks to some good music and not-too-shabby Cajun food, this is a good place for an old-timey dinner date or a night out with visiting relatives. Just make sure to buy your tickets a couple days in advance, especially for the weekend, because they’ll be sold out the day of.
Ginny's Supper Club
In the basement of Harlem soul food restaurant Red Rooster, there's a speakeasy of sorts called Ginny's Supper Club. At Ginny's, you can eat Red Rooster's famous fried chicken and drink peach and pecan bourbon cocktails in a room where the jazz is so smooth that you won't mind seeing a few fedoras around. They do live shows several nights a week, with late-night lounge hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
R Public House
Great food, craft beer, and a friendly atmosphere are some of the things that we look for in a neighborhood bar, and R Public House in Rogers Park meets all of those requirements. The dimly lit space has plenty of tables in addition to lots of bar seats where you can enjoy dishes like bacon-wrapped dates filled with goat cheese and juicy burgers that come with toppings like onion rings, jalapeño jam, or roasted garlic. They also have wood-fired pizza with a great charred crust and interesting combinations like pimento cheese and cajun shrimp. This spot can get pretty busy, especially on weekends, but a room full of chatty locals is part of the charm.
Trestle
The three-course dinner at this spot where Chinatown, North Beach, and FiDi meet won’t blow your mind, but it doesn’t have to—it’s $39 per person, and the most bang-for-your-buck tasting menu in town. The American restaurant changes the menu often, but you’re still likely to see crowd-pleasers like butternut squash soup and cider-brined pork loin. If you need to round out your meal with another plate of carbs, they have $12 pasta add-ons like shrimp risotto and mushroom ravioli. The cozy space is packed nightly with coworkers who work nearby and couples feeding each other key lime pie on date night.
Honeybear Cafe
Honeybear Cafe’s large vintage sign might make you think that it’s a plain, old-timey diner. But inside this breakfast spot, you'll find vibrant neon signs, an eclectic mix of artwork, and everything from pumpkins to pride flags depending on what time of year it is. And though they do have simple egg breakfasts, the over-the-top dishes like large waffle chicken sandwiches or loaded S’mores pancakes are why we like coming here.
Square Pie Guys
The Ghirardelli Square outpost of Square Pie Guys is the perfect place to enjoy textbook-sized Detroit-style pizzas while staring out at views of Alcatraz. There are massive windows overlooking the water, a patio in front, and, of course, square slices spilling over with gooey mozzarella. Lined with crispy cheddar cheese edges, the crust is somehow light and fluffy despite looking like a brick. The menu is the same as their SoMa and Oakland locations, and full of hits across the board. The classic 6x8 topped with exactly 48 pepperoni cups should be on the table, as should their fully loaded vodka pie with pulled pork, pineapple, and jalapeño. Plenty of beer and wine are also on hand for when you kick back and take in the waterfront setting.
Fishmonger
If you’re a transplant from a city with a waterfront, then you know the magic of ordering a speedy, prepared lunch while picking up a couple filets or a whole fish to take home. The Fishmonger in Virginia Highland brings that experience to the A, delivering the freshness and quality of an expensive seafood restaurant with the casual quickness of a Captain D’s.
Where To Have A Nice Date Night Without Spending Over $100
Unless you’re one of the lucky few doing donuts in the sky in Jeff Bezos' rocket, you’ve probably noticed that things are getting pricey. You don’t even need to go to a particularly chi-chi spot for your bill to creep into the $150-$200 range for two. So where do you go when both the economy and your love life are experiencing a period of inflation? Here are some of our favorite spots for a nice dinner date at suborbital prices. At all of these restaurants, you can get two entrees, an app, and drinks or dessert for under $100.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Sometimes your group wants to go out for drinks, but one friend hasn’t had dinner yet. Instead of making a drive-thru detour, head to MacLeod’s on York, the new Highland Park location of the popular Van Nuys brewery. This taproom has a spacious bar and outdoor patio where groups can gather around a table to play a heated game of Catan after a few rounds of British-style cask ales. And luckily for your hungry friend, there’s an entire pizza restaurant attached to MacLeod’s that sells cold pizza slices for $3 starting at 10pm. Some say it’s strange, we say it’s convenient (and kind of genius).
Valhalla
We weren’t expecting to find an exciting tasting menu spot in Time Out Market, but that’s where Valhalla is. And while it's not your usual “fancy restaurant” (meaning, having walls and a door) its location on the second-floor balcony overlooking the bustling food hall lets you take in the fun atmosphere of what’s happening below. Despite the relaxed setting, Valhalla’s food is what you want from a fine-dining place. You can choose from a $195 12-course tasting, or order a la carte. Dishes like plump scallops with savory brown butter or crispy breaded lamb chops with tangy tomato butter are delicious, and definitely get the pavlova for dessert. It’s full of sorbet, elderflower lychee, and hibiscus dippin' dots—a great collage of textures and flavors. If you’re looking for a last-minute place for a date night or dinner, it’s easy to just walk in and snag a table.
Ornithology Jazz Club
Bushwick has its own jazz club now, one that evokes genuine Village hey-day vibes and exclusively serves vegan food. We’re guilty of referring to this place as “the vegan jazz club” just to poke fun at the Bushwick of it all, but we’re actually really into this venue.
Juniper Cafe
Whenever we’re on the brink of losing our sh!t, caffeine, cocktails, or a really great meal have always been a leading light out of middle hell. So, allow us to put you on to Juniper Cafe, a Southeast Asian cafe at the Westside Village that welcomes you, as you are, and provides you the perfect trifecta to help soothe whatever frustration is currently bringing you to tears: unrequited love, the gas pump, or an insufferably draining “baby and me” swim class at the neighboring AquaTots.
Restaurant Cuetzala
When you walk into this casual sit-down spot, you’ll be greeted by colorful walls depicting the Mexican countryside, an arched ceiling painted with birds, and plenty of vibrant papel picado. It’s also where you'll find some of the best Mexican food in Rogers Park. Restaurant Cuetzala’s menu is full of great dishes like juicy carne asada tacos, caldo de res with a light, savory broth and tender pieces of beef, or their enchiladas covered in a spicy mole. The cozy space only has a handful of tables, but it’s usually not too busy, so grabbing a spot is fairly easy.
