The Ghirardelli Square outpost of Square Pie Guys is the perfect place to enjoy textbook-sized Detroit-style pizzas while staring out at views of Alcatraz. There are massive windows overlooking the water, a patio in front, and, of course, square slices spilling over with gooey mozzarella. Lined with crispy cheddar cheese edges, the crust is somehow light and fluffy despite looking like a brick. The menu is the same as their SoMa and Oakland locations, and full of hits across the board. The classic 6x8 topped with exactly 48 pepperoni cups should be on the table, as should their fully loaded vodka pie with pulled pork, pineapple, and jalapeño. Plenty of beer and wine are also on hand for when you kick back and take in the waterfront setting.

