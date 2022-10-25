AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti competitor with 24 GB GDDR6 VRAM reportedly in the works

Read full article on original website
Related
Best Graphics Card Deals: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs
You can save money on Radeon, RTX and GTX cards. Here are the best sales right now.
Galax Launches GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Plus with GDDR6X
Galax's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Plus with 8GB of GDDR6X memory could rival the GeForce RTX 3070.
notebookcheck.net
Manli announces a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 variant with 8 GB VRAM
Nvidia has made its Ampere lineup even more confusing by launching yet another questionably-specced SKU seemingly out of nowhere. The GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB showed up alongside the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory and a GA102-powered GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in Nvidia's drivers a few days ago. Now, Manli has unveiled the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB for an unspecified price.
Oh, sorry, I was busy admiring these gorgeous die shots of the Intel Core i9 13900K
Fritzchens Fritz gives us a closer look at Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake flagship processor.
PC Magazine
AMD: We're Not Using 12VHPWR Connector on Upcoming Radeon GPUs
AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards will be arriving without the controversial 12VHPWR connector that Nvidia has adopted for its own RTX 4090 product. An AMD executive confirmed the news on Tuesday after two users encountered the 12VHPWR connector frying while gaming on the Nvidia GPU. “The Radeon...
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Digital Trends
Dell Clearance Sale: Save $230 on the Dell XPS 13 today
If you’ve had an eye on the Dell XPS 13 for a while, or if you’re simply in the market for a reliable device, here’s your chance to buy the laptop with a significant discount. It’s currently available in Dell’s clearance sale at $270 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,170. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can get right now, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because we expect stocks to go quickly.
Best RAM for Gaming: DDR4, DDR5 Kits for 2022
Here are the best RAM kits we’ve tested: computer memory ideal for gaming, video editing, and graphics-heavy applications.
IGN
Nvidia is Investigating Reports of RTX 4090 Graphics Card Power Cables Burning; RTX 3060 gets a 8GB Variant and More
Recently, news about Nvidia graphics card cables burning has been making the rounds of social media. One user on Reddit, that goes by the username u/reggie_gakil posted images of their RTX 4090 adapter burned to a crisp. Another user who goes by the username, u/NoDuelsPolicy, commented on this post and stated that the same issue had transpired for them too.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia instructs AIB partners to send RTX 4090 cards affected by power connector issues directly to headquarters
Reports of dying RTX 4090 cards due to melting power adapters started popping up all over social media this week and Nvidia is now quickly escalating this issue as an absolute priority. According to industry sources close to Igor’s LAB, Nvidia has not yet made any public statement detailing the exact problem with the power connectors, but has contacted all affected AIB partners and instructed them to send the damaged cards “directly to HQ for failure analysis.” The situation appears to be very delicate, since Nvidia has never taken such measures before, not even with the defective Micron VRAM chips found with some RTX 2080 Ti cards from a few years back.
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum announces UM690 mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and USB4 connector
Minisforum is expanding the Venus mini PC lineup with the UM690 model that comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor integrating a Radeon 680M GPU. This is also among the first AMD-based commercial devices to feature USB4 connectivity. Sporting AMD’s currently most powerful mobile processor with 8 cores...
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 To Offer A 20% Performance Boost: Tipster
According to Yogesh Brar, a tipster, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will offer “around 20% performance boost over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1”. He also mentioned that the overall efficiency numbers are similar. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is tipped to offer a 20% performance boost. The Snapdragon...
Digital Trends
How to use ReBAR on Arc GPUs
A gaming GPU from Intel? It may sound like blasphemy, but the new Arc chip line proves otherwise. In fact, we’re seriously impressed with Intel’s gaming graphic cards, calling them “the right GPU at the right time” with their excellent 1440p performance, competitive ray tracing, and pricing that’s somehow relatively reasonable. They even – dare we say it – work quite well with AMD Ryzen processors.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 (2022) review: an incredible laptop value
Dell just released its newest XPS 13, a laptop that we added to our list of best laptops given an attractive price that targets Apple’s appealing MacBook Air. HP has clearly taken the same approach with its 2022 Envy x360 13, but takes things a step further. The Envy...
Pick up this Radeon RX 6600-powered desktop for less than $800
Score this impressive MSI Aegis ZS mid-range gaming PC for a budget PC price.
Nvidia Calls for Melted 4090 Cards to Be Returned for Analysis
Nvidia has asked AIB partners to return RTX 4090 boards affected by the melting power connector problem for analysis.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
The holiday shopping season has started for great laptop deals, and Lenovo is seriously trying to one-up the competition. Right now its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has a massive markdown at an impressive 60% off. As part of a Lenovo “Doorbuster” sale, the price has dropped down to $1,508 from the usual price of $3,769. That’s a wildly high total savings of $2,261. Get it on this unique sale while you can.
TechRadar
Watch out, Nvidia - AMD might have a turbocharged GPU to rival the RTX 4090
AMD will soon be revealing its newest Radeon graphics cards, the RX 7000 series, with an unveiling live stream taking place on November 3. We don’t know exactly what GPUs to expect from the event, but rumors have added a new contender to the lineup: an uber-powered flagship called the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
AMD working on consumer-level CXL memory
Why it matters: A new standard to connect RAM more closely with other system components could reach consumers within the next few years. The shift should increase the efficiency and usefulness of more recent, faster storage and memory modules. However, it will require new hardware. During a webinar this week,...
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
Gamers no longer have to wait for this year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals event already brings bargain prices, such as $480 for the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop. Not only will you be saving $320 on the gaming laptop’s original price of $800 if you purchase it now from the Best Buy Black Friday sale, but you’ll also avoid the shopping rush that builds up as the holiday season draws closer. These reasons should be more than enough for you to add the HP Victus 15 to your cart and check out immediately.
