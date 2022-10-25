Read full article on original website
Related
Lillie's Victorian Establishment
No one can ever accuse the people behind this restaurant of mailing it in when it comes to decor. The super high and ornate ceilings make you feel like you’re in a palace. Direct your eyes to the stained glass windows, and now this place looks like a church. The menu here has staples like grilled chicken, shrimp cocktail, and a bacon cheeseburger. There’s also afternoon tea, which is only offered at Lillie’s Midtown location (the other being near Union Square). The tea service comes with a solid chicken salad and mint pesto sandwich, delicate macarons, a selection of mini creme brûlées with perfectly brittle tops, and more—all served on flowery Victorian dishware. This place is on the same street as multiple Broadway productions, so go for brunch before a weekend matinee.
R Public House
Great food, craft beer, and a friendly atmosphere are some of the things that we look for in a neighborhood bar, and R Public House in Rogers Park meets all of those requirements. The dimly lit space has plenty of tables in addition to lots of bar seats where you can enjoy dishes like bacon-wrapped dates filled with goat cheese and juicy burgers that come with toppings like onion rings, jalapeño jam, or roasted garlic. They also have wood-fired pizza with a great charred crust and interesting combinations like pimento cheese and cajun shrimp. This spot can get pretty busy, especially on weekends, but a room full of chatty locals is part of the charm.
The Russian Tea Room
Alongside restaurants like Grand Central Oyster Bar and Bamonte’s, The Russian Tea Room is an NYC institution. This place is located among a row of high-end hotels just south of Central Park, and you come here as much for the setting as you do for a meal. The space features dark green walls with gold trim, red banquettes, and two genuine Picassos and one Chagall (mixed in with reproductions). The staff won’t tell you which paintings are real just in case you’re secretly a Danny Ocean-level art thief.
The Best Afternoon Tea In NYC
Do you need caffeine in order to form a coherent sentence? Are sandwiches something you're fond of? Has something with sugar ever made you happy? These are all rhetorical questions. You may think you're not an afternoon tea person, but you really are. Afternoon tea contains all the building blocks for a successful day of food and drink consumption. Unfortunately, a lot of places have stopped doing it. We checked out a bunch of spots in the city that are still keeping this tradition going, and these are our favorites.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of the queen’s favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Politan Row
The Politan Row food hall at Colony Square is an easy way to scale your birthday dinner in either direction. Want to feel extra special? Book the Tasting Table, which gives you reserved seating, a dedicated waiter for bar and table service, and a prix fixe tasting menu of courses from different food vendors, from Caribbean and Indian to Italian and Vietnamese cuisines. You can also make it a booze-heavy bash with early reservations to JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge, a ’70s-themed cocktail bar at the back of Politan, then head to the food hall for more drinks and a few bites. End the evening at one of Colony Square’s neighboring restaurants with a bottle of bubbly and dessert.
Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
With all the congestion and construction, we understand why you’ve avoided Midtown lately. But if exciting restaurants like Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails keep at it, you’ll want to return. The signature eatery at the new Kimpton Shane Hotel, Hartley doesn’t just look the part—the stylish lobby establishment has light wood floors, black leather banquettes, and a lively connected bar—but its tastes are on point, too. Small plates like skillet cornbread (please liberally apply the sweet tomato jam) and fried chicken skin cracklins illustrate a sophisticated kitchen that isn’t ashamed of its Southern roots. By the time your fork touches sorghum butter-topped carrots and roasted chicken that’s been brined in sweet tea, you realize the cooks are just showing off.
Lady Mendl's Tea Salon
There is no better place in NYC to cosplay as the main character in your favorite Victorian novel while eating tiny sandwiches than Lady Mendl’s. This elegant spot is housed in a Gramercy brownstone decorated with museum-quality vintage furniture, and afternoon tea here is an hours-long affair that practically begs you to get dressed up. We particularly love the scones and tea sandwiches, though we recommend choosing a pot you love rather than getting the tea pairing. Fun fact: On Thursday nights, this place turns into a burlesque parlor, if you want to enjoy the sumptuous space in a different light.
Christos Steakhouse
There’s something about the old-school, decadent way the food is presented at Christos that makes you feel like you’re eating a meal fit for a villain—a robber baron, perhaps. But you don’t have to feel too bad about it, because you’re (probably) not an oil tycoon. You’re just someone treating yourself to lobster mashed potatoes served in a whole, cracked open lobster shell at a low-key steakhouse in Queens.
Secret Sandwich Shop
We’re not sure what exactly the secret is about this Notting Hill spot, but we don’t care when it tastes this good. This Japanese-influenced place has colourful walls, black booths, and a menu with 10 hefty sandwiches. Aesthetically pleasing, perfectly formed blocks of sandwiches, with the perfect ratio of filling—whether that’s tuna mayo and lettuce, or the T.L.T (turkey, lettuce, tomato)—that Paul Hollywood would dish out a handshake for. There are fun toppings like bacon crumb, or crispy shallots that you can add as well. Our favourite combination is the tuna mayo with salt and vinegar McCoys crisps. It’s a small spot that's perfect for a casual weekday lunch with a couple of friends. Whether you eat in one of their comfy booths, or get a sandwich to go, it’s one of the best lunch options in the area.
Where To Have A Nice Date Night Without Spending Over $100
Unless you’re one of the lucky few doing donuts in the sky in Jeff Bezos' rocket, you’ve probably noticed that things are getting pricey. You don’t even need to go to a particularly chi-chi spot for your bill to creep into the $150-$200 range for two. So where do you go when both the economy and your love life are experiencing a period of inflation? Here are some of our favorite spots for a nice dinner date at suborbital prices. At all of these restaurants, you can get two entrees, an app, and drinks or dessert for under $100.
Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar
Vintage is a bookstore and wine bar on East 11th Street. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the books are all new, but the furniture and general aesthetic have an aged quality that makes it feel a little more appropriate. Wines are available by the glass, and there’s a small menu of grazing boxes, kolaches, and pastries to snack on while you hang out and read for a while.
Librae Bakery
Librae Bakery is best-known for it's inventive pastries that blend Middle Eastern flavors with modern techniques. You've probably seen their sticky, stunning pistachio rose croissant on social media, and it's definitely a must-try. We're obsessed with their savory options, like the Marmite cheddar morning bun, which is a salt-lover's dream, and the Jerusalem bagel.
Buka
Despite the incredible amount of restaurants in the East Village, you’d be hard pressed to find any goat pepper soup or edikaikong there, let alone anything as good as the stuff at Buka. The only Nigerian restaurant in the neighborhood, this second location of a classic Bed-Stuy spot is serving the same fragrant stews, pepper soups, and large plates of goat and fish as the original in a charming little space with brick walls and small tables. No matter what you order as a main, you must get the suya appetizer. The tender skewer of beef comes with enough of the amazing peanut-pepper suya seasoning on top to sprinkle on the rest of your meal. Other specialties that should be on your radar: the nutty egusi, peppered snail, and very solid jollof.
Monkey Bar
Founded in the 1930s, Monkey Bar has changed hands a few times over the years (such as in 2009, when it was bought by Graydon Carter). The newest iteration—from the team behind Au Cheval and 4 Charles Prime Rib—feels especially promising. This old-school Midtown restaurant still has a big sunken dining room that features plush red booths and a wraparound mural of Jazz Age celebrities, but the menu is brand new. Hearty and unpretentious, the food includes everything from pasta and fried chicken to steakhouse staples like a dry-aged porterhouse. Notably, they serve the same cheese-smothered burger that you’ll find at Au Cheval, and you should eat one in the walk-in-only tavern area, where there are a few tables and booths alongside plenty of monkey-themed decor.
Juniper Cafe
Whenever we’re on the brink of losing our sh!t, caffeine, cocktails, or a really great meal have always been a leading light out of middle hell. So, allow us to put you on to Juniper Cafe, a Southeast Asian cafe at the Westside Village that welcomes you, as you are, and provides you the perfect trifecta to help soothe whatever frustration is currently bringing you to tears: unrequited love, the gas pump, or an insufferably draining “baby and me” swim class at the neighboring AquaTots.
Square Pie Guys
The Ghirardelli Square outpost of Square Pie Guys is the perfect place to enjoy textbook-sized Detroit-style pizzas while staring out at views of Alcatraz. There are massive windows overlooking the water, a patio in front, and, of course, square slices spilling over with gooey mozzarella. Lined with crispy cheddar cheese edges, the crust is somehow light and fluffy despite looking like a brick. The menu is the same as their SoMa and Oakland locations, and full of hits across the board. The classic 6x8 topped with exactly 48 pepperoni cups should be on the table, as should their fully loaded vodka pie with pulled pork, pineapple, and jalapeño. Plenty of beer and wine are also on hand for when you kick back and take in the waterfront setting.
Yi-Ban
Airport meals exist in their own sad little category, don’t they? They’re inhaled and gobbled and the definition of food as fuel. The bar is low and, at least in the UK, a Pret jambon-beurre and a misjudged pint feels like the best you can hope for. Unless, of course, you go to Yi-Ban. The Cantonese restaurant is smack bang opposite London City Airport—a vast, classic, white tablecloth dining room that serves moreish and excellent value dim sum in a completely unique and Airbus A318-heavy setting.
Trestle
The three-course dinner at this spot where Chinatown, North Beach, and FiDi meet won’t blow your mind, but it doesn’t have to—it’s $39 per person, and the most bang-for-your-buck tasting menu in town. The American restaurant changes the menu often, but you’re still likely to see crowd-pleasers like butternut squash soup and cider-brined pork loin. If you need to round out your meal with another plate of carbs, they have $12 pasta add-ons like shrimp risotto and mushroom ravioli. The cozy space is packed nightly with coworkers who work nearby and couples feeding each other key lime pie on date night.
Only milk and chocolate! Delicious Dessert in 5 Minutes! No Gelatine and Baking!
Only milk and chocolate! Delicious dessert without gelatin in 5 minutes! In this video we show you how you can quickly and easily prepare delicious chocolate pudding with milk at home! This delicious and fluffy dessert recipe is so easy that anyone can make it, even if they don't have any cooking skills. We are sure that all your friends and family will be amazed by this chocolate pudding! So be sure to watch this video from start to finish to repeat this recipe today and surprise everyone!
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0