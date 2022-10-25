Read full article on original website
Related
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Android Authority
Here's when your Galaxy smartphone will likely get Android 13
Samsung has released a roadmap for the rollout of One UI 5. Samsung is starting to roll out the stable version of One UI 5 to its phones. Only the S22 lineup has received the update so far. The update will be coming to Samsung’s other devices later in the...
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
ZDNet
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: This looks familiar...
Microsoft is once again revamping its entire lineup of Surface devices. This includes a brand-new, fifth edition of its Surface Laptop. I've only had about a day with the unit so far. So, I thought it made sense to focus on giving my first impressions of the company's latest take on what a laptop designed for its Windows operating system should be.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company
In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Razr 22 launch unfolds with limited fanfare on European shores
5G Android Foldable Launch Smartphone Touchscreen Software. The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 has been available in China since August 2022; now, it has finally launched as the Razr 22 for the European market. The clamshell foldable makes a departure from its predecessors in becoming a truly high-end device in this generation, with top-end silicon to drive an FHD+ pOLED main display that can even handle increased refresh rates this time around.
electrek.co
A city in China is planning an offshore wind farm so big that it could power all of Norway
The city of Chaozhou, in China’s Guangdong province, is going to build an offshore wind farm so large that it is expected to provide more power than all of Norway’s power plants combined. The city intends to start work on the 43.3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm before...
techeblog.com
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Now Available for $399.99 Shipped by Invitation
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console is slimmer than the disc version, and it’s now available for $399.99 shipped by invitation. You’ll still be able to harness the power of a semi-custom AMD CPU, GPU and SSD, complete with an integrated I/O that lets you maximize play sessions with near instant load times. Product page.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K gaming TV unveiled with 4 ms response time and 120 Hz refresh rate
The Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K TV series has been unveiled in China, with 55-in, 65-in and 75-in models. The product is billed as a gaming TV, with features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for VRR, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. The gadget is listed as AMD FreeSync Premium certified with a 4 ms response time and ALLM.
The best iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals: Pre-order today
Apple has just announced a brand new iPad Pro for 2022, and it's now on pre-order. in the coming days, weeks and months, we will be bringing you the best options to get the lowest iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals, pulling them into this page, as well as giving a broader context to the new super tablet. So let's dive in!
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+
Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 SE launches globally as a cheaper Watch GT 3 model with up to 2 weeks of battery life
Huawei has released the Watch GT 3 SE, another smartwatch in the Watch GT 3 series. Launched without any fanfare, unlike the China-bound Watch GT Cyber, the Watch GT 3 SE appears to be a less version of the regular Watch GT 3. Although Huawei has not confirmed pricing for all regions yet, Shopee already sells the Watch GT 3 SE in Vietnam for VND 4,490,000 (~US$180). Meanwhile, the smartwatch has popped up in Poland for approximately €170; it remains to be seen whether Huawei will offer the Watch GT 3 SE in North America or the US, though.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X80, X70 Pro Plus and X70 Pro (Global Editions) are slated to get Android 13 betas from November 2022
Vivo's Android-based UI for its smartphones goes by the name of OriginOS Ocean - however, that applies in China alone, whereas devices sold outside that market persist in running the potentially objectionably-named Funtouch OS (or FOS) out of the box. OriginOS Ocean upgrades to Android 13 in its latest iteration;...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
China says it is ‘closer than ever’ to reunification with Taiwan
China has said it is closer than ever to taking over Taiwan amid concerns Beijing will escalate diplomatic “attacks” on Taipei as Xi Jinping consolidates power. Doubling down on leaders’ rhetoric over the reunification of mainland China, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the country’s forces are poised to achieve “complete reunification”. “We’re closer than ever in history – and we’re more confident and capable than ever – to realizing national rejuvenation,” the Chinese government’s spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said on Wednesday. “Similarly, we’re also closer than ever in history – as well as more confident and capable – to realizing...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is announced in China alongside the brand's US Black Friday preview
The Ace Pro could be described as the spiritual successor to the original Ace smartphones made by OnePlus' parent company OPPO. Now, this premium device has joined its forebears in producing a new Special Edition version. OnePlus China has partnered with Genshin Impact for this limited version of the Ace...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Convertible laptop presented with 16:10 OLED display and Intel Alder Lake processors
Xiaomi has been rather busy today. Not only has the company debuted the Redmi Note 12 series, but it has also unveiled the Book Air 13, an ultrabook that packs plenty of features into its 12 mm frame. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Book Air 13 offers an aluminium case, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Although the device's port selection is on the stingy side, the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone jack is not guaranteed, as has proven the case with the XPS 13 9315 and the Surface Pro 9 series.
