Fond du Lac will soon have three hospitals following an announcement this month that Froedert Health and Theda Care are teaming up to open a micro-hospital in Fond du Lac. The Fond du Lac campus is projected to cost $35 million and will be in a retail district in the former Forest Mall. Construction is expected to begin next spring and be completed in 2024. Froedert also announced plans for a micro hospital in Oshkosh and has already opened similar hospitals in Oak Creek, New Berlin, Pewaukee and Mequon in recent years. Ascension Wisconsin and Advocate Aurora Health have hospitals in Oshkosh and SSM Health has a hospital in Fond du Lac. Advocate Aurora is building a hospital in Fond du Lac projected to cost $67 million and expected to open in 2024.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO