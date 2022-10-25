Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire
Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
seehafernews.com
Semi Found to be Leaking Hazardous Material onto Highway 41 in Fond du Lac
Cleanup crews were called to action last night (October 25th) after a semi was found to be leaking hazardous material onto Highway 41. A police officer noticed the truck leaking an at the time unknown fluid onto the highway as it was traveling south at around 8:30 p.m. The officer...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department On the Scene of a Fire This Morning, Traffic is Being Rerouted Around 18th Street Bridge
The Manitowoc Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire near Burger Boat. Crews are battling a fire in the 100 block of Revere Drive, which is right off of the Manitowoc River. Jim Medley is on the scene, and he told us that smoke could be seen...
Firefighters battle large warehouse facility fire in Manitowoc
According to Chief Todd Blaser of the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, emergency calls came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday reporting a fire at a warehouse facility.
Fox11online.com
Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
radioplusinfo.com
10-27-22 gas leak forces evacuation of waupun dialysis center
Nobody was injured following a gas leak that forced the evacuation of a dialysis center and six homes in Waupun Wednesday afternoon. The leak happened after a construction crew hit a gas main on Beaver Dam Street. Occupants of the Waupun Dialysis Center were relocated to the Waupun Memorial Hospital Emergency Department until the leak was repaired about an hour later.
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge
(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI
October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in Langlade County lake
A Sheboygan man reported missing nearly one month ago has been found dead in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake, according to Langlade County Sheriff’s officials. Adam Krause, 58, was last seen Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. His empty boat was discovered the next day.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to run surveillance from the skies in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is back in the sky, watching for speeding or reckless drivers. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will watch for speeding drivers on I-41 within Winnebago County. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
seehafernews.com
Two minors facing Charges For Stealing Vehicle From Manitowoc Residence
Two minors are facing charges for stealing a vehicle from a Manitowoc residence Monday morning. The victim had come home to his residence in the 800 block of Schroeder Drive around 3:30 p.m. and discovered that his 2022 Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from his garage. He called police who...
ozaukeepress.com
A terrifying lie
Man with heavy accent who called police department to report an active shooter sends students running from school in ‘absolutely terrifying and traumatizing’ incident at Port High. WITH HIS GUN DRAWN, Port Washington police officer Jason Bergin, who serves as the school resource officer, guarded students as they...
radioplusinfo.com
10-27-22 froedert opening micro hospital in fdl
Fond du Lac will soon have three hospitals following an announcement this month that Froedert Health and Theda Care are teaming up to open a micro-hospital in Fond du Lac. The Fond du Lac campus is projected to cost $35 million and will be in a retail district in the former Forest Mall. Construction is expected to begin next spring and be completed in 2024. Froedert also announced plans for a micro hospital in Oshkosh and has already opened similar hospitals in Oak Creek, New Berlin, Pewaukee and Mequon in recent years. Ascension Wisconsin and Advocate Aurora Health have hospitals in Oshkosh and SSM Health has a hospital in Fond du Lac. Advocate Aurora is building a hospital in Fond du Lac projected to cost $67 million and expected to open in 2024.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Washington County motorcycle crashes; 3 men injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate motorcycle crashes with serious injuries on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a motorcycle crash at County Road P and Rusco Road. Initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was operated by a 35-year-old man from the City of West Bend. The operator was traveling northbound on County Road P when he drove into the ditch. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue – and was later arrested for OWI.
