Downtown Detroit's Monroe Street Midway will be transformed into winter carnival
Bumper cars, an outdoor arcade, miniature golf with a Hockeytown twist and visits from Santa Claus are in store for downtown Detroit's Monroe Street Midway this winter. The site just east of Campus Martius Park will be transformed into a winter carnival with family-friendly activities that will include rides, games and snacks from mid-November through the holidays.
HometownLife.com
Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'
When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
fox2detroit.com
Hopcat returning to Royal Oak this winter
(FOX 2) - After closing its Royal Oak location in 2020, Hopcat says it plans to reopen in the city this winter. The popular burger pub known for its seasoned fries and lengthy beer menu closed its restaurant site in Royal Oak in 2020. It had said the closure was tied to failed negotiations with the landlord that owned the property.
fox2detroit.com
ZaBot, the pizza vending machine opens in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Perhaps it's a sign of the future that pizza is now being delivered by autonomous machines or can be ordered without ever speaking to another human. Another sign that we've entered a new age of food creation has also arrived - the pizza vending machine.
One of Detroit’s most haunted places is hiding in plain sight on Woodward Avenue
If you’ve walked up and down Woodward Avenue in Midtown, there’s a chance you’ve passed by one very spooky building…and not even realized it. The Whitney’s carriage house may be hidden in plain sight, but is also one of Detroit’s most haunted places.
visitdetroit.com
Top Shops for Bubble Tea In Detroit
Fruity, fizzy, milky, with coffee or tea. There’s a bubble tea for everyone in Detroit. Bubble tea originated in Taiwan and has happily found a home in the Motor City. If you don’t know what Bubble Tea is, this article will explain the ins and outs of it.
fox2detroit.com
PHOTOS: Sold-out crowd packs Eastern Market for 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crowds filled Eastern Market on Saturday for a Fall Beer Festival that felt more like a summer fest. More than 100 Michigan breweries poured their beers at the sold-out festival. While fall and summer beers were plentiful, breweries also had lighter, fruitier beers, too – a nice addition to the heat and sun.
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield
The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
candgnews.com
New church looks to make an impact on Novi
NOVI — Impact Church Metro Detroit, located at 22104 Novi Road, officially opened its doors in Novi with its grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 1-2. The church is an independent affiliate of Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the...
Vegan coney restaurant Chili Mustard Onions in Detroit to close
The owners of Chili Mustard Onions said they are closing the doors of Detroit’s only vegan coney spot. Owner Pete LaCombe said the business is up for sale. The restaurant expects to close in December, though no date was given. ...
fox2detroit.com
Halloween Trick-or-Treat forecast for Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - Is it just me or does it kinda seem like every single year on Halloween it either snows or rains? I have distinct memories of that from when I was a kid and I know you do too. But... the memory is a funny thing sometimes, isn't...
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
fox2detroit.com
Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week
(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
metroparent.com
Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2022 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – It’s almost time for Halloween costumes and candy to fill the streets of Washtenaw County communities. The spooky holiday lands on Monday, Oct. 31, and areas around the county have different trick-or-treat times. Here are some of these times. Ann Arbor: The streets of...
Longtime Detroiter celebrates 100th birthday, still serving the community
Detroiter Ruby Cole, an avid Detroit sports fan, turned 100 years old. For Ms. Ruby, as they say, age ain't nothing but a number.
