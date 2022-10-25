ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'

When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hopcat returning to Royal Oak this winter

(FOX 2) - After closing its Royal Oak location in 2020, Hopcat says it plans to reopen in the city this winter. The popular burger pub known for its seasoned fries and lengthy beer menu closed its restaurant site in Royal Oak in 2020. It had said the closure was tied to failed negotiations with the landlord that owned the property.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

ZaBot, the pizza vending machine opens in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Perhaps it's a sign of the future that pizza is now being delivered by autonomous machines or can be ordered without ever speaking to another human. Another sign that we've entered a new age of food creation has also arrived - the pizza vending machine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
visitdetroit.com

Top Shops for Bubble Tea In Detroit

Fruity, fizzy, milky, with coffee or tea. There’s a bubble tea for everyone in Detroit. Bubble tea originated in Taiwan and has happily found a home in the Motor City. If you don’t know what Bubble Tea is, this article will explain the ins and outs of it.
DETROIT, MI
detroithistorical.org

2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled

There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield

The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

New church looks to make an impact on Novi

NOVI — Impact Church Metro Detroit, located at 22104 Novi Road, officially opened its doors in Novi with its grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 1-2. The church is an independent affiliate of Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the...
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Halloween Trick-or-Treat forecast for Southeast Michigan

(FOX 2) - Is it just me or does it kinda seem like every single year on Halloween it either snows or rains? I have distinct memories of that from when I was a kid and I know you do too. But... the memory is a funny thing sometimes, isn't...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week

(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
ANN ARBOR, MI
metroparent.com

Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI

