Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Tuesday that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.

The Hutchinson Truss Bridge on Marion County Route 90/3, Hutchison Road, will be temporarily closed to drivers beginning on Monday, Oct. 24 for bridge repairs. The DOH said the re-opening date is currently unknown.

The release said that the bridge will remain open to pedestrians.

Drivers who need to detour can use Marion County Route 90 and US 19.

