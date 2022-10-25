Read full article on original website
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story
Many students at a prominent university in Tehran are protesting against the regime in Iran as part of a nationwide movement triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being apprehended by the country’s morality police. CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester who says he will not stop demonstrating.
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
Iran's latest protests transcend Iran's many social and ethnic divisions, breaking a decades-old barrier of fear and posing an unprecedented threat to the regime.
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
Mother says police beat daughter to death in Iranian protests
The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died during protests that continue to sweep the country, has rejected official claims that her death was caused by falling from a building and insisted she was beaten to death by regime forces. Nasreen Shakarami said authorities refused to notify...
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
New Zealand influencers detained in Iran ‘extremely relieved’ to be home
Two New Zealand influencers who were detained for nearly four months in Iran have said they are “extremely relieved” to be out of the country and back with family. Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were on a trip they called Expedition Earth; driving a Jeep through 70 countries to “promote environmental issues” and documenting their travels on Instagram. They disappeared in early July, shortly after they were questioned by authorities upon entering Iran. The pair are understood to have been kept in the country by security forces.
Iranian Climber Will Be Jailed After Competing Without a Hijab: Report
An Iranian climber who competed without wearing a hijab at an international competition is now reportedly set to be jailed. Friends became concerned for Elnaz Rekabi’s safety after they said they were unable to contact her following her appearance at the tournament in South Korea on Sunday, with reports suggesting that her cell phone and passport had been confiscated. The Iranian embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” and said Rekabi left on a flight back to Tehran on Tuesday morning. Now IranWire, citing sources, claims Rekabi is due to be transferred to the notorious Evin prison straight from the airport when she lands. The outlet said Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps was behind a plot to trick Rekabi into the embassy, promising her safe travel to Iran. In a message posted on her Instagram Tuesday, Rekabi said her hijab fell off “inadvertently” and she apologized for “getting everybody worried,” the BBC reports. Fears for Rekabi’s safety come after weeks of protests in Iran in response to the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police. She had been detained for not wearing a hijab properly.Read it at IranWire
Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in 'unprecedented' phenomenon
Iran analysts say that current anti-regime protests sweeping through the country have shown that the regime has failed to subdue the younger generation after more than 40 years in power.
