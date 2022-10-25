ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Mother says police beat daughter to death in Iranian protests

The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died during protests that continue to sweep the country, has rejected official claims that her death was caused by falling from a building and insisted she was beaten to death by regime forces. Nasreen Shakarami said authorities refused to notify...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
The Guardian

New Zealand influencers detained in Iran ‘extremely relieved’ to be home

Two New Zealand influencers who were detained for nearly four months in Iran have said they are “extremely relieved” to be out of the country and back with family. Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were on a trip they called Expedition Earth; driving a Jeep through 70 countries to “promote environmental issues” and documenting their travels on Instagram. They disappeared in early July, shortly after they were questioned by authorities upon entering Iran. The pair are understood to have been kept in the country by security forces.
TheDailyBeast

Iranian Climber Will Be Jailed After Competing Without a Hijab: Report

An Iranian climber who competed without wearing a hijab at an international competition is now reportedly set to be jailed. Friends became concerned for Elnaz Rekabi’s safety after they said they were unable to contact her following her appearance at the tournament in South Korea on Sunday, with reports suggesting that her cell phone and passport had been confiscated. The Iranian embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” and said Rekabi left on a flight back to Tehran on Tuesday morning. Now IranWire, citing sources, claims Rekabi is due to be transferred to the notorious Evin prison straight from the airport when she lands. The outlet said Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps was behind a plot to trick Rekabi into the embassy, promising her safe travel to Iran. In a message posted on her Instagram Tuesday, Rekabi said her hijab fell off “inadvertently” and she apologized for “getting everybody worried,” the BBC reports. Fears for Rekabi’s safety come after weeks of protests in Iran in response to the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police. She had been detained for not wearing a hijab properly.Read it at IranWire

