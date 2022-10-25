Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration to expand use of medication to treat addiction in pregnant women
President Biden will move to expand the use of medication to treat addiction in pregnant women through a new initiative as part of the administration’s strategy to improve maternal health. The initiative will develop training and technical assistance about medications for opioid addiction treatment, like buprenorphine and methadone, for...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
MedicalXpress
Opioids and tranquilizers still frequently prescribed to patients with alcohol use disorder in NY
Prescribing rates of opioids and tranquilizers to people undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse in New York remains high, despite public efforts to curb prescribing practices, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The report, published this year in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, found that in the five...
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
verywellmind.com
Substance Use vs. Substance Abuse: What Are the Differences?
If you’ve heard the terms “substance use” and “substance abuse,” you may wonder whether they mean the same thing or whether there’s any difference between them. Both terms refer to the act of utilizing substances, such as alcohol, drugs, nicotine, cannabis, or prescription medications. However, one refers specifically to problematic use, whereas the other is a broader term that refers to all substance use, problematic or otherwise:
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
calmsage.com
Is There A Link Between PTSD and Domestic Violence?
Being in love is an adventurous experience, but when that love turns into something else, something that only hurts but provides no comfort, what then? Even the arms that felt like your safe haven can turn stressful and cause unwanted psychological hurt. I’m talking about how intimate partners or domestic violence can cause post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
MedicalXpress
Autistic people are more likely to experience depression and anxiety during pregnancy
Autistic people are more vulnerable to depression and anxiety during pregnancy, according to new research from the University of Cambridge. The results are published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders and have important implications for supporting autistic people during pregnancy. In the study, led by researchers at the...
psychologytoday.com
Bullying in the Healthcare Setting
Patients often experience medical bullying when they disagree or need more time with healthcare decision making. Informed consent is the practice of being informed about the risks versus benefits of a treatment plan. Providers are often involved in healthcare organizations that promote bullying behavior from the top down. If organizations...
Medical News Today
Chronic pain: Non-opioid drug candidates could offer relief without addiction
Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
psychreg.org
How to Help a Person with Addiction Get Treatment
Addiction is a family disease. Meaning, it doesn’t just impact those with substance use disorder; it impacts their family, friends, and even their working relationships. Helping your loved one get the help they need may feel impossible. Perhaps you’ve tried to talk to them about addiction treatment but can’t get through. Or maybe they realise they need help, but they didn’t follow through on your suggestions.
I started using opioids when I was 8 and heroin by age 13. Becoming a mom helped me overcome my drug addiction.
By 13, Erin Khar was using heroin and was able to hide it until she was 23. She urges parents to talk to kids openly about substance abuse.
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
News-Medical.net
Autistic people are more vulnerable to mental health difficulties during pregnancy
Autistic people are more vulnerable to depression and anxiety during pregnancy, according to new research from the University of Cambridge. The results are published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders and have important implications for supporting autistic people during pregnancy. In the study, led by researchers at the...
MedicalXpress
Menopause awareness and education should start earlier in life
For many women, having uncomfortable conversations with their mothers or a health care professional about menstruation was a rite of passage. Today, there is a lot of education available for girls, but what still is lacking is education around menopause. Mayo Clinic experts hope to change that. Dr. Stephanie Faubion,...
Healthline
What Are the Effects of Long-Term Opioid Use?
Opioids are a type of medication doctors primarily prescribe for relieving pain associated with surgery, cancer, or injuries. Opioids can provide a lot of therapeutic benefits, but they do come with some side effects. While their short-term effects are relatively well known, the effects and risks of long-term opioid use are less clear.
MedicalXpress
School policing and disciplining may lead to student substance abuse
In new research in the journal Addictive Behaviors, public health researchers find that the prevalence of school discipline and school policing—core elements of the school-to-prison pipeline—predict subsequent school-average levels of substance use and developmental risk. First author Seth Prins, Ph.D., a researcher at Columbia University Mailman School of...
Comments / 0