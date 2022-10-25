Read full article on original website
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
Police searching for suspects in downtown Bakersfield robbery
Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield.
GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
GoFundMe account set up for teen who died after bicycle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 14-year-old boy who died after a bicycle and pickup truck collision in Tehachapi Monday afternoon. The Tehachapi Police Department said the teen bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before […]
Lerdo Highway opened after head-on collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area. One […]
Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment not charged
Update (Oct. 28): Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, was due in court Wednesday after an arrest on several charges related to the death of a baby. He was not charged. Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News that the case has been sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. BAKERSFIELD, […]
One is dead after a collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department said a “male juvenile bicyclist” is dead following a vehicle and bicyclist collision in Tehachapi Monday. The police department said the bicyclist was struck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. by a pickup truck that was exiting a parking lot. The bicyclist suffered […]
Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
'Pet of the Week' Oct. 27
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Hops from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Hops or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
Injuries Reported In A Multi Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi vehicle accident on Tuesday. The crash occurred at 1.43 p.m. on the fast lane of Highway 99. Authorities said that the collision involved three vehicles. It involved two vans and a semi-truck.
Pedestrian Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on South H Street north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive at around 8:15 p.m.
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
