Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lerdo Highway opened after head-on collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area. One […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment not charged

Update (Oct. 28): Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, was due in court Wednesday after an arrest on several charges related to the death of a baby. He was not charged. Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News that the case has been sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. BAKERSFIELD, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Law office report: Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:57 p.m.) Bakersfield law office Chain Cohn Clark named the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield since 2011. Ming Avenue and New Stine Road came in at number one on a list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in the city, with a grand total of 40 crashes. Other intersections like Gosford Road and Ming Avenue, and Real Road and Wilson Road followed close behind.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One is dead after a collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department said a “male juvenile bicyclist” is dead following a vehicle and bicyclist collision in Tehachapi Monday. The police department said the bicyclist was struck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. by a pickup truck that was exiting a parking lot. The bicyclist suffered […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Oct. 27

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Hops from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Hops or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Drug dealer convicted of murder

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
KERN COUNTY, CA

