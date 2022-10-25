ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice

After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season

Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators.  Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
ATHENS, GA
Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida sees key special teams player enter the transfer portal, per report

Florida will reportedly have a shakeup to its special teams depth with the news that long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Gators Online, as Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury. The absence would allow him to have 2 years of eligibility left at his new school.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia defensive back reportedly suffers season-ending injury

Georgia safety Dan Jackson is reportedly out for the season after he sustained a stress fracture, according to a report from Dawgs247. The issue is likely to require surgery. Jackson has seen action 7 games for Kirby Smart’s team this season and currently posts 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. This is a relatively significant loss for the Bulldogs as they move forward in close postseason race considering the type of clutch defensive playmaker Jackson has shown to be all year long.
ATHENS, GA
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville residents react to mayoral candidates’ debate

Some attendees at the Gainesville mayoral debate Tuesday night said they came away with a clearer picture of who they will vote for by Nov. 8. Others said they needed to hear the debate again. Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward feuded at the University of Florida Levin College of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WGAU

Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder

Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

“Psychic” busted in Braselton

Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
GAINESVILLE, GA
TheDailyBeast

Slain Georgia Woman’s Son Slams Stranger Sleuths: ‘My Entire Family Has Been Hunted’

As authorities continue to investigate what happened to Georgia mom Debbie Collier—who was found dead and severely burned in a ravine in September—her son is begging for “privacy and respect” for his family.“Please, again, put down your bows and arrows and stop hunting my family. Please respect my mother,” Jeffrey Bearden urged the public in a Wednesday statement to The Daily Beast. “Would you want you and your family’s worst day to be exploited in this manner? I truly hope no one ever has to go through this experience and be left as haunted as I am.”The demand for privacy...
ATHENS, GA
