FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against conference opponent Florida in week seven. Here is how to watch the game.
Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit
Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on ...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice
After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Bulldogs enter annual matchup with Florida Gators as heavy favorites
At first glance, it looks like a mismatch. Top-ranked Georgia is favored by more than three touchdowns to beat Florida when the teams meet in the game formerly known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.
Gators HC Billy Napier Comments on Florida's Fast-Rising Recruiting Status
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier comments on the current standing of a fast-rising 2023 recruiting class.
Georgia players offer thoughts on moving Georgia-Florida rivalry out of Jacksonville
On Monday, Georgia and Florida put out a joint statement about the series' future in Jacksonville that led to plenty of speculation about what comes next in the rivalry’s future. A little later that day, two of Georgia’s veteran players gave their takes on what should happen next.
BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season
Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators. Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
Georgia’s Path to a No. 1 Recruiting Class
Signing top 3 classes under Kirby Smart is expected. However, the 2024 class has the potential to be one of the best that Smart has signed.
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida sees key special teams player enter the transfer portal, per report
Florida will reportedly have a shakeup to its special teams depth with the news that long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Gators Online, as Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury. The absence would allow him to have 2 years of eligibility left at his new school.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia defensive back reportedly suffers season-ending injury
Georgia safety Dan Jackson is reportedly out for the season after he sustained a stress fracture, according to a report from Dawgs247. The issue is likely to require surgery. Jackson has seen action 7 games for Kirby Smart’s team this season and currently posts 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. This is a relatively significant loss for the Bulldogs as they move forward in close postseason race considering the type of clutch defensive playmaker Jackson has shown to be all year long.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Gives His Take on Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said earlier this week that Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs will “be better at the end when it really matters” when comparing the No. 1 Dawgs to Ohio State. Finebaum gives the Buckeyes a slight edge over the Dawgs right now heading...
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
wuft.org
Gainesville residents react to mayoral candidates’ debate
Some attendees at the Gainesville mayoral debate Tuesday night said they came away with a clearer picture of who they will vote for by Nov. 8. Others said they needed to hear the debate again. Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward feuded at the University of Florida Levin College of...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Investigators consider Georgia woman's death may not be homicide, sources say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia investigators have begun exploring the possibility that the disturbing death of Athens office manager Debbie Collier may not have been a homicide as initially suspected, according to law enforcement sources. They have no evidence linking several key people close to Collier, including her husband, daughter...
Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder
Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
WCJB
Car accident in Gainesville sends three people to hospital with serious injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night. The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later. Alachua police...
“Psychic” busted in Braselton
Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
Slain Georgia Woman’s Son Slams Stranger Sleuths: ‘My Entire Family Has Been Hunted’
As authorities continue to investigate what happened to Georgia mom Debbie Collier—who was found dead and severely burned in a ravine in September—her son is begging for “privacy and respect” for his family.“Please, again, put down your bows and arrows and stop hunting my family. Please respect my mother,” Jeffrey Bearden urged the public in a Wednesday statement to The Daily Beast. “Would you want you and your family’s worst day to be exploited in this manner? I truly hope no one ever has to go through this experience and be left as haunted as I am.”The demand for privacy...
