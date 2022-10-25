Read full article on original website
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Xi Jinping's Rising Power Forces China's Wealthiest To 'Execute Their Fire Escape Plans'
China's wealthiest are pulling the trigger on exit plans amid rising pessimism building on the future of the world's second-largest economy after Xi Jinping clinched another five-year term for himself as the country's top leader. What Happened: Xi getting re-elected for the third term is a tipping point for Beijing's...
Who is Hu Jintao? Xi Jinping’s predecessor removed from China’s party congress
The heavily stage-managed National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded on Saturday with a dramatic and as-yet unexplained moment: the apparent ejection of former president Hu Jintao from the main stage. The 79-year-old was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping for the closing ceremony of the party gathering when aides approached and, after some initial reluctance on Mr Hu’s part, escorted him away. As he left, the former president exchanged a word with Mr Xi and patted the shoulder of his former protegé, Chinese premier Li Keqiang.It is not known at this stage whether Mr Hu’s departure...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
US News and World Report
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
POLITICO
Xi Jinping’s new leadership line-up spells trouble for bilateral ties
Hi, China Watchers. This week we peek under the hood of Xi Jinping’s new leadership line-up and — spoiler alert — report that it will likely impede rather than improve U.S.-China relations. We’ll also examine Beijing’s growing global diplomacy dominance, relay John Kerry’s COP 27 concerns and probe former CCP General Secretary Hu Jintao’s bizarre ejection from last week’s 20th Party Congress. And in the spirit of the DOJ’s recent busts of Chinese state espionage rings, we’ll profile a book that asserts Chinese spies have been the invisible hand behind Beijing’s foreign policy for decades.
Putin ally says Taiwan will be 'returned' to China
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and CEO of state-owned oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, claimed on Thursday during an international convention that Taiwan was "on schedule" to be returned to China. Speaking at an international economic forum in Azerbaijan, Sechin said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ability to...
Washington Examiner
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
CNBC
Investor fears about Xi's new leadership team 'may be misguided'
The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
Foreign business groups in China wary as new Xi term begins
SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Overseas business groups in China expressed on Monday wariness about President's Xi Jinping's newly unveiled leadership team and his stated priorities, with some urging against greater state intervention in the market.
Analysis-Xi's next premier faces tough task reviving Chinese economy
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's next premier, who will take office in March, will have few options but to step up stimulus to revive an economy ravaged by COVID-19, policy insiders and analysts said on Monday, as the unveiling of Xi Jinping's new leadership team rattled markets.
grid.news
‘Depose the traitorous despot’: How China’s ‘Bridge Man’ unleashed a global protest against Xi Jinping
Wang Miao quickly pinned a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping onto a bulletin board at the university she attends in New York. It was the Chinese freshman’s first act of protest, and the poster carried a clear message: “Dictator Out.” “I was nervous,” Wang said. Through the classroom door, she had to keep an eye on her friend, someone she referred to as a “little pink” — a young supporter of China’s Communist Party — who had lingered to ask the teacher questions after class. Even at the university, some 7,000 miles from Beijing, Wang worried that her friend might report her.
BBC
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan
China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
