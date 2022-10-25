ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Boys take 2nd at Regionals

The Boothbay/Wiscasset Seawolves boys cross-country team took second at the Southern Regional Class C meet in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 22 and will compete in the State meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, also in Cumberland at the Twin Brook course. Leading the way for the Seawolves was Bryan Gagnon with...
BRES Wildcats finish cross country season

The Boothbay Region Elementary School cross country team completed their season on Oct. 20 at the Busline League Championships held at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. The teams were coached by Barbara Crocker. Both teams finished in sixth place. Individual results. Girls: Olivia Rittall (20th, 16:35.88); Audry Robinson (39th,...
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro

A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham

PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS

Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
Irwin C. Nichols and Mary F. Nichols

Irwin “Nick” Carlysle Nichols, age 88, and Mary Francis Nichols nee Hoffner age 68 of Palatine, Illinois and Southport, Maine passed away on Sept. 19 and 27, 2022, respectively. After nearly 47 years of marriage, they did not want to be without each other. Nick was born Jan....
Podcast: Navigating Life's Risks and Rewards

In Episode 7 of the Navigating Life's Risks and Rewards Podcast, Noah Kleiner of Equinox Guiding Services of Camden talks with host Patrick Chamberlin about taking a passion for climbing and turning it into a full-time business serving climbers of all ages and abilities. Kleiner wants to make climbing accessible...
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
No injuries after school vehicles collide

No students were injured when school vehicles from the Auburn School Department and the Morrison Center in Scarborough collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gloucester Hill Road and Lewiston Road around 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle from the Morrison Center was making a turn onto Lewiston Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?

A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
