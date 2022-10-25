ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA councilman

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

LAPD Launch Criminal Investigation To Determine If City Council Members' RACIST Conversation Was Recorded ILLEGALLY

The Los Angeles Police Department has officially launched a criminal investigation to determine whether a racist conversation between four city council members was recorded illegally and without consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the recording, taken in October 2021, was leaked online.In the recording, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, as well as Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Hererra, were heard using profanity, disparaging a fellow colleague and using racist rhetoric when discussing members of the Black community.“Let me take him around the corner and then I'll...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’

For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022

November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy