FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
Meet Bamby Salcedo, a SoCal trans Latina leader and 'servant to the people'
This year, Bamby Salcedo was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Commission on the State of Hate. She's a transgender activist and founder of Los Angeles-based TransLatin@ Coalition.
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
spectrumnews1.com
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA councilman
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project.
LAPD Launch Criminal Investigation To Determine If City Council Members' RACIST Conversation Was Recorded ILLEGALLY
The Los Angeles Police Department has officially launched a criminal investigation to determine whether a racist conversation between four city council members was recorded illegally and without consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the recording, taken in October 2021, was leaked online.In the recording, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, as well as Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Hererra, were heard using profanity, disparaging a fellow colleague and using racist rhetoric when discussing members of the Black community.“Let me take him around the corner and then I'll...
Los Angeles police are investigating whether the audio of racist comments made by city officials was recorded illegally
Los Angeles police have launched a criminal investigation into the recording of a conversation that included racist comments and was leaked online, leading to the resignation of two officials involved, the police chief said.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
californiaglobe.com
From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’
For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday. The recording’s disclosure earlier this month unleashed a growing scandal in the nation’s second-largest city just weeks before Election Day....
‘I know saying I’m sorry is not enough’: Kevin de León grilled by talk show host Tavis Smiley
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León sat for a one-on-one interview Tuesday with talk radio host Tavis Smiley. The interview took place at the same time the city council held its first in-person meeting since going virtual due to cases of COVID-19. The council had also been dealing with in-chamber disruptions by […]
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
foxla.com
Homeless population in Long Beach continues to grow
A recent study found that homelessness in Long Beach spiked 62% since 2020. Many residents and business owners blame Metro's 'end of the line' policy for dropping off homeless in the area at nights.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
