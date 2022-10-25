Read full article on original website
‘SNL’ Mocks Kanye West’s ‘Uninvited’ Visit to Skechers With New Ad
Saturday Night Live mocked Kanye West’s unsolicited visit to the Skechers headquarters with a new ad where the shoe company championed its hardline stance against anti-Semitism while also celebrating the fact that the rapper even considered Skechers. “Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things: Making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price, and having zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” said Cecily Strong’s marketing director. “That’s why this week, when Kanye West showed up at our corporate office asking to work with us, we said no,” Bowen Yang’s Skechers employee added. “And we immediately escorted him out of the building.” Strong added,...
A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot
It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
Skechers Turns Down Kanye West And His 'Skeezy' Shoes In 'SNL' Sketch
The sketch mocked the rapper's visit to the shoe company after Adidas dropped its partnership with him last week.
