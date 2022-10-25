Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsung Women Healing Chicago
Kendra Snow poses in front of a community mural near the M.A.S.K. site in Englewood. (Photo by Seeger Gray / The Trace) This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here. Kendra Snow was working the closing...
midwestliving.com
This Chicagoan is Helping Women Learn the Skills That No One Thought to Teach Them
Summer Lambert became a homeowner in the heat of the pandemic. Men were in and out of her house working on projects that she had never learned to do. Lambert realized that growing up, she, like many other girls, was never taught how to do the handiwork her dad was an expert at. She spent the next year focused on empowerment, saving money and learning things that boys grew up learning, more so than herself. That proved to be the catalyst for launching DIY GRRL Collective—an education collective teaching people of all genders (but especially women) essential life skills.
blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source. Melchizedek and Susana’s son was in the fourth grade when a group of children from his school in Des Plaines, Illinois, began to verbally assault him every day. When the words turned into physical blows, the couple...
Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
chicagocrusader.com
Local church celebrates ‘70 years at 70th Street’ in Chicago
On Sunday, October 30, Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 6955 S. King Drive, will celebrate two events commemorating 70 years on 70th Street. The first salute is the 15th anniversary of the marriage of the former Kelly United Methodist Church and the former Woodlawn United Methodist Church. The second salute...
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
‘She was a loving, feisty,’ mother of 2: Family describes woman killed on Lake Shore Drive
Dashawnna Threatt was a passenger in a car when she was fatally shot on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood, police and family members said. Her cousin said Threatt was a “loving, feisty, 26-year-old with two loving daughters.”
‘I still love the job, call me crazy:’ CPMF honors officers injured in the line of duty at 2022 Valor Awards
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored police officers who were injured in the line of duty Wednesday evening at the annual Valor Awards dinner. “I loved the job before I got hurt, I still love the job, call me crazy, but it’s the brothers and sisters and what places like this do for […]
13 Chicago Police Officers Receive ‘Valor Award'
A Chicago police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in June received one of 13 Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Valor Awards on Wednesday. The awards are given annually by the non-profit to officers who have shown exceptional bravery and service to the city. "I’m very fortunate to be...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Howard Street Red Line Station could see some new apartments
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History: A Gage Park man’s $11...
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CBS News
Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
5 women mugged across 3 Chicago police districts within an hour: CPD
No one is in custody.
Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North
A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
