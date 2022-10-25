Read full article on original website
Former Arkansas senator and lobbyist Gilbert Baker relieved after case dismissed
A former Arkansas senator and lobbyist expressed thankfulness after a years-long legal battle ended with charges being dismissed on Monday.
High court asked to stop Arkansas law against Israel boycott
Free-speech advocates asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that upheld an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel.
Arkansas listed among least-safest states in America
A new study found Arkansas to be among the least-safest states in the U.S.
Governor Hutchinson says Arkansas won't require COVID-19 vaccine for school
ARKANSAS, USA — The COVID-19 vaccine will likely be on the 2023 list of recommended child and adult immunizations. This comes after a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advisory committee voted to add the vaccine. Governor Asa Hutchinson made it clear on Friday, Oct. 21, that Arkansas will not...
4.6 million Americans can’t vote in 2022 elections due to felony convictions, per report
WASHINGTON D.C. — Jorge Renaud spent 27 years in Texas prisons for three different sentences. He was last released in 2008 for an aggravated robbery conviction. “Being in prison gave me time to look at myself and get some insight into who I was, the things I had done wrong,” said Renaud.
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till
Conservative PAC endorsing Bentonville School Board candidates to fight critical race theory
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A federal super PAC The 1776 Project is supporting five candidates for Bentonville School Board, saying voting for them is voting for the "pro-parent ticket." The reason the 1776 Project targeted Bentonville is that they believe the Bentonville School District wants to indoctrinate children. The district...
Arkansas math and reading scores dropped after pandemic, report shows
ARKANSAS, USA — A report shows that math and reading scores have dropped for students nationwide, including here in Arkansas. The report comes from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the “Nation’s report card.”. The findings in Arkansas are based on a random sample...
