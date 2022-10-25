Proposal 22-1 The first proposal comes in two parts. First, it would take term limits in the legislature down to 12 overall instead of 14. Currently, a state lawmaker may serve up to three terms (six years) in the State House of Representatives and up to two terms (eight years) in the State Senate, bringing their total tenure to no more than 14 years, assuming the voters elect them. Under Proposal 1, a lawmaker may serve no more than 12 years, but it is up to them and the voters to decide how much of that time to spend in either chamber (up to six terms in the House or three terms in the Senate).

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO