Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration
Meet in the middle of the mitten to celebrate the most wonderful time of year at the Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration . This annual event takes place in historic downtown Mt. Pleasant the first week of December, and is sure to bring holiday cheer to everyone with its family-friendly activities, tasty holiday treats and festive sights!
Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Morning Sun
Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
Central Michigan Life
Griffin Forum panelists discuss November ballot proposals
Proposal 22-1 The first proposal comes in two parts. First, it would take term limits in the legislature down to 12 overall instead of 14. Currently, a state lawmaker may serve up to three terms (six years) in the State House of Representatives and up to two terms (eight years) in the State Senate, bringing their total tenure to no more than 14 years, assuming the voters elect them. Under Proposal 1, a lawmaker may serve no more than 12 years, but it is up to them and the voters to decide how much of that time to spend in either chamber (up to six terms in the House or three terms in the Senate).
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
Central Michigan Life
CMU student died while driving home
An 18-year-old Central Michigan University student died following a two-car collision Friday. According to a Michigan State Police press release, it happened around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 at Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Preliminary investigations showed the student was heading southbound on the highway when their vehicle crossed a grass...
‘I’m not everybody else’ Saginaw sheriff says about pursuing his job and hobbies
SAGINAW, MI - In a matter of eight weeks, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel managed to gather a 10-piece band together and perform publicly, singing as Bob Seger with the Shakedown Band. About 400 people gathered at The Vault, located at 110 Florence Street, on Saturday, October 15 to watch...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant commissioners get aquatic center update
Many Mt. Pleasant area residents said in a survey that they would use a community pool. Soon, it will be time to find out if they are willing to pay for one. John Zang of the Mid Michigan Aquatic Recreation Authority told Mt. Pleasant city commissioners Monday night that the proposed project is moving forward, and that he expects a one-mill proposal on the May 2023 ballot.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
wsgw.com
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
WNEM
Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening. Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
Turtle-Napped: Big Rapids Turtle Sculpture Found, Police Continue to Investigate
The turtle has been found! Though the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is still investigating last week’s turtle-napping. Officers received a report Wednesday last week that the turtle was stolen outside Artworks. Police believe the turtle was stolen in the early morning hours on Saturday. After the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety posted pictures of a truck they suspect took the turtle the post was shared all over social media.
Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change
SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
