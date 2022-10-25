ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

wmta.org

Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration

Meet in the middle of the mitten to celebrate the most wonderful time of year at the Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration . This annual event takes place in historic downtown Mt. Pleasant the first week of December, and is sure to bring holiday cheer to everyone with its family-friendly activities, tasty holiday treats and festive sights!
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
US 103.1

Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?

There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
CLIO, MI
Morning Sun

Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash

Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Central Michigan Life

Griffin Forum panelists discuss November ballot proposals

Proposal 22-1 The first proposal comes in two parts. First, it would take term limits in the legislature down to 12 overall instead of 14. Currently, a state lawmaker may serve up to three terms (six years) in the State House of Representatives and up to two terms (eight years) in the State Senate, bringing their total tenure to no more than 14 years, assuming the voters elect them. Under Proposal 1, a lawmaker may serve no more than 12 years, but it is up to them and the voters to decide how much of that time to spend in either chamber (up to six terms in the House or three terms in the Senate).
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District

BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award

SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
SAGINAW, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU student died while driving home

An 18-year-old Central Michigan University student died following a two-car collision Friday. According to a Michigan State Police press release, it happened around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 at Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Preliminary investigations showed the student was heading southbound on the highway when their vehicle crossed a grass...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant commissioners get aquatic center update

Many Mt. Pleasant area residents said in a survey that they would use a community pool. Soon, it will be time to find out if they are willing to pay for one. John Zang of the Mid Michigan Aquatic Recreation Authority told Mt. Pleasant city commissioners Monday night that the proposed project is moving forward, and that he expects a one-mill proposal on the May 2023 ballot.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening. Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Turtle-Napped: Big Rapids Turtle Sculpture Found, Police Continue to Investigate

The turtle has been found! Though the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is still investigating last week’s turtle-napping. Officers received a report Wednesday last week that the turtle was stolen outside Artworks. Police believe the turtle was stolen in the early morning hours on Saturday. After the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety posted pictures of a truck they suspect took the turtle the post was shared all over social media.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change

SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI

