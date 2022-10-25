Read full article on original website
Netflix rolling out "much requested feature" in new update
Cracking down on password sharing? Or helping subscribers to get over a break up?
CNET
Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math
Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
wdhn.com
Apple raises prices for its streaming services
(NEXSTAR) – Yet another subscription service is getting more expensive this year as Apple raises the prices on its streaming platforms. Higher prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and its bundle Apple One rolled out on Monday, according to CNBC. Apple TV+, which previously cost $4.99 a month, now...
Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One subscriptions receive price hikes
Why it matters: Apple may be the latest company to feel the market and economic pressures that have recently pushed other companies to raise prices or offer new subscription plans. However, a newly introduced Apple TV+ subscription price compares favorably against other streaming services. Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscribers...
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
TechRadar
Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime free trial: Get an entire month for free
Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the U.S. as well as one of the most-visited websites, and not just for shopping. Even if you’re not a member, you’re almost certainly aware of Amazon Prime, the retailer’s premium subscription service that comes with a basketful of benefits including free two-day shipping on many items, exclusive access to sales like Prime Day, streaming with Prime Video and Prime Music, and more. If you’re reading this, you’re probably interested in signing up, but if you don’t want to commit any cash just yet, then you might be able to avail the Amazon Prime free trial. Here’s everything you need to know.
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Roku, Paramount Plus, Amazon Echo, Peacock, & More — Up to 60 Percent off
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $50. Looking for a good deal on all things streaming and home entertainment? We've got you covered. We rounded up the best deals on top brands and services, including Paramount+, Peacock, Roku,...
Some YouTube Premium subscribers will soon have to pay more
Google has announced a new price increase for YouTube Premium subscribers. This will go into effect in November for subscribers on the family plan.
thepennyhoarder.com
Apple Raises Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One
Subscription prices across the entertainment industry are rising, and Apple is joining the party. Apple announced that subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One will increase immediately. According to Apple, its music service is increasing in price due to more expensive licensing costs. Apple says artists and...
TikTok Moves Beyond Video With New Gaming Feature
TikTok is making its first foray beyond the world of short-form video by adding a gaming function to its platform. The new gaming function will let users access games through a button on the homepage, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Oct. 27), citing unnamed sources. From there, users will find a number of mobile games that feature ads and give them a chance to pay for added content.
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
knowtechie.com
How to change the video quality on Netflix
Depending on what kind of Netflix subscription you have, you might be able to choose from different video qualities when watching TV shows and movies. Netflix offers a few different quality options for streaming. On the company’s website, the options are ‘Low, Medium, and High.’. In more specific...
The Verge
Microsoft: Xbox game streaming console is ‘years away’
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has revealed that the company’s Xbox game streaming console is now “years away.” Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference yesterday, Spencer discussed the Xbox game streaming device, Keystone, that we saw appear on his shelf recently. “Keystone was...
Yahoo!
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Fire TV for $130 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page.
hotnewhiphop.com
AppleTV+ & Apple Music Prices To Increase
The price of AppleTV+ and Apple Music is going up. The prices of AppleTV+ and Apple Music will be increasing for the first time ever, the company announced on Monday. In a statement from a spokesperson for Apple, they explained that rising costs for music licensing as well as more shows being added to AppleTV are what is causing the increase.
