Rochester, NY

Man sentenced to 27 years for sexual abuse of a child

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Patrick Watkins was convicted of criminal sexual act in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, for abusing a child under the age of 11. In addition to his 27 years in the New York State Department of Corrections (NYSDOC), Watkins will face 20 years of post-release supervision.

Former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton found guilty in sexual abuse trial

The incidents occurred between April 1, 2016, and July 31, 2016, the DA’s office said.

“It is because of the fortitude of the young victim that a sexual predator will serve decades in the NYSDOC and unable to hurt another child in our community,” Assistant DA Kevin Sunderland, who prosecuted the case, said. “I cannot overstate the strength required of this victim to speak out against her abuser. It is the hope of the Monroe County DA’s Office that the strength and perseverance of this victim will assist her as she continues to heal from this unspeakable trauma.”

The case was investigated with the assistance of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center , an organization dedicated to helping fight child abuse.

Inked
2d ago

If the code of inmates are what they used to be NYS won't have to pay tax on this for too long.

