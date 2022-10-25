Thomas Walter Potts, son of Kenneth and Naomi “Joanne” (Lykke) Potts, was born February 6, 1950, in Harlan, Iowa. He grew up on the farm west of Elk Horn and graduated with the Elk Horn-Kimballton High School class of 1968. He continued his education at Boone Junior College for two years. Tom then worked in bridge construction as a crane and heavy equipment operator for several years. Tom liked to hitchhike, and during this time in his life, he traveled between Elk Horn and Maine numerous times. In 1976, Tom settled back on the family farm and established a carpentry business. He took time to slow down, but still remained active in the business.

