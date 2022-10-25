Read full article on original website
Related
‘A moment of pride’: Hindus in India hail Rishi Sunak’s victory
As Rishi Sunak prepares to become the UK’s next prime minister at the start of the festival of Diwali – when Hindus pray to the goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and success – in India some Hindus celebrated the fact that someone sharing their religion had reached such high office in the UK.
Pakistanis hope Sunak will push India on Kashmir resolution
GUJRANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage but he also has roots in present-day Pakistan, in the city of Gujranwala, where his paternal grandparents lived during Britain’s colonial rule. The city saw some of the deadliest sectarian riots during the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire. Today, many in Gujranwala, an industrial hub in eastern Punjab province along the border with India, say the new U.K. leader is uniquely positioned to push for a solution to the Kashmir crisis — the main point of contention between the two South Asian rivals. Sunak’s grandfather Ramdas Sunak and grandmother Suhag Rani lived in Gujranwala until 1935 and though most of the city’s residents today have no memory of those long-ago days, they say they feel jubilant over the 42-year-old politician’s victory.
‘Indian son rises over the empire’: PM Rishi Sunak makes history and headlines in Delhi OLD
Rishi Sunak’s elevation as British prime minister has made headlines in India, with pundits there claiming his success has made history “come full circle”.The former chancellor, who won the latest Tory leadership race on Monday, is the first person of Asian origin to become UK prime minister, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali. He is also the UK’s first Hindu PM and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.Mr Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Punjabi Indian descent, who ran a pharmacy in the South coast city. The future...
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Reuters takes back award given to reporter and self-proclaimed 'friend' of Hitler
The Thomson Reuters Foundation took back an award it had given to a Palestinian reporter after discovering her social media posts about Adolf Hitler.
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
Tens of thousands attend funeral of killed Pakistani journalist
Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral Thursday of a Pakistani journalist shot dead by police in Kenya after he fled arrest in his home country. The funeral at Islamabad's main mosque drew up to 40,000 mourners, according to police at the scene, with people spilling into the gardens and surrounding streets.
Albany Herald
Myanmar military airstrikes kill more than 60, Kachin rebels say
Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in military airstrikes at a celebratory event in Myanmar's mountainous Kachin state on Sunday, drawing international condemnation of the junta that seized power in the country more than a year and a half ago. Victims had been attending an event organized by the...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher
The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to witnesses’ descriptions and photos taken in Taung Myint village in the rural Magway region, the headless body of 46-year-old Saw Tun Moe was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it. The school, which has been closed...
France 24
Peace talks under way in South Africa to end Ethiopia’s brutal conflict with Tigray
Peace talks to end Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have begun in South Africa, a South African government spokesman said Tuesday. It is the highest-level effort yet to end two years of fighting that has killed perhaps hundreds of thousands of people. The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent...
World has left Bangladesh to shelter 1m Rohingya refugees alone, says minister
Official criticises international community for doing ‘absolutely nothing’ to press Myanmar’s junta to guarantee a safe return
Southeast Asian ministers to hold emergency talks on Myanmar
Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Jakarta next week to discuss strife-torn Myanmar ahead of November's ASEAN leaders' summit, diplomatic sources said Friday. Another diplomatic source told AFP that article seven of the ASEAN charter, which allows the 10-country bloc's leaders to address an emergency situation, would be the basis for action.
Iran's Bloody Protests Show Regime is Losing Control—U.N. Envoy
"Iran is collapsing," said Javaid Rehman, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on human rights to Iran, as protests continue to rage across Iran..
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Ethiopia peace talks enter day two in South Africa
The first formal peace talks between the warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region entered day two in South Africa on Wednesday. The dialogue between negotiators from the Ethiopian government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the regional authorities in war-stricken Tigray came almost two months to the day since fighting resumed, shattering a five-month truce.
WBUR
The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers
The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers. Protests in Iran have been ongoing for nearly six weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman who was being held by the nation's "morality police." Protests on the streets of Iran are nothing new, but this latest action has managed to break through communication barriers often imposed by the ruling party when dissension occurs.
What Washington can expect from Rishi Sunak
Britain’s new prime minister has American roots — but D.C. is still getting to know him.
Bay News 9
New October date set for talks in Ethiopia's Tigray war
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The African Union has scheduled peace talks to resolve Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict for Oct. 24, the Ethiopian prime minister’s national security adviser said Thursday. The statement from Redwan Hussein came as fighting continued between Ethiopia’s federal government troops and the authorities in...
WBUR
The Sorcerer’s Offer | Ep. 184
And we don't mean a wild risk, like parachuting out of a plane or riding a motorbike through a flaming hoop! Taking a risk can be as simple as crossing the street all by yourself or trying a new food. Taking risks can help us grow by challenging us and...
Comments / 0