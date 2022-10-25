ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pakistanis hope Sunak will push India on Kashmir resolution

GUJRANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage but he also has roots in present-day Pakistan, in the city of Gujranwala, where his paternal grandparents lived during Britain’s colonial rule. The city saw some of the deadliest sectarian riots during the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire. Today, many in Gujranwala, an industrial hub in eastern Punjab province along the border with India, say the new U.K. leader is uniquely positioned to push for a solution to the Kashmir crisis — the main point of contention between the two South Asian rivals. Sunak’s grandfather Ramdas Sunak and grandmother Suhag Rani lived in Gujranwala until 1935 and though most of the city’s residents today have no memory of those long-ago days, they say they feel jubilant over the 42-year-old politician’s victory.
The Independent

‘Indian son rises over the empire’: PM Rishi Sunak makes history and headlines in Delhi OLD

Rishi Sunak’s elevation as British prime minister has made headlines in India, with pundits there claiming his success has made history “come full circle”.The former chancellor, who won the latest Tory leadership race on Monday, is the first person of Asian origin to become UK prime minister, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali. He is also the UK’s first Hindu PM and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.Mr Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Punjabi Indian descent, who ran a pharmacy in the South coast city. The future...
AFP

Tens of thousands attend funeral of killed Pakistani journalist

Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral Thursday of a Pakistani journalist shot dead by police in Kenya after he fled arrest in his home country. The funeral at Islamabad's main mosque drew up to 40,000 mourners, according to police at the scene, with people spilling into the gardens and surrounding streets. 
Albany Herald

Myanmar military airstrikes kill more than 60, Kachin rebels say

Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in military airstrikes at a celebratory event in Myanmar's mountainous Kachin state on Sunday, drawing international condemnation of the junta that seized power in the country more than a year and a half ago. Victims had been attending an event organized by the...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
The Independent

Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to witnesses’ descriptions and photos taken in Taung Myint village in the rural Magway region, the headless body of 46-year-old Saw Tun Moe was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it. The school, which has been closed...
France 24

Peace talks under way in South Africa to end Ethiopia’s brutal conflict with Tigray

Peace talks to end Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have begun in South Africa, a South African government spokesman said Tuesday. It is the highest-level effort yet to end two years of fighting that has killed perhaps hundreds of thousands of people. The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent...
AFP

Southeast Asian ministers to hold emergency talks on Myanmar

Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Jakarta next week to discuss strife-torn Myanmar ahead of November's ASEAN leaders' summit, diplomatic sources said Friday. Another diplomatic source told AFP that article seven of the ASEAN charter, which allows the 10-country bloc's leaders to address an emergency situation, would be the basis for action.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
AFP

Ethiopia peace talks enter day two in South Africa

The first formal peace talks between the warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region entered day two in South Africa on Wednesday. The dialogue between negotiators from the Ethiopian government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the regional authorities in war-stricken Tigray came almost two months to the day since fighting resumed, shattering a five-month truce.
WBUR

The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers

The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers. Protests in Iran have been ongoing for nearly six weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman who was being held by the nation's "morality police." Protests on the streets of Iran are nothing new, but this latest action has managed to break through communication barriers often imposed by the ruling party when dissension occurs.
Bay News 9

New October date set for talks in Ethiopia's Tigray war

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The African Union has scheduled peace talks to resolve Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict for Oct. 24, the Ethiopian prime minister’s national security adviser said Thursday. The statement from Redwan Hussein came as fighting continued between Ethiopia’s federal government troops and the authorities in...
WBUR

The Sorcerer’s Offer | Ep. 184

And we don't mean a wild risk, like parachuting out of a plane or riding a motorbike through a flaming hoop! Taking a risk can be as simple as crossing the street all by yourself or trying a new food. Taking risks can help us grow by challenging us and...

