Philip Alvin Burmeister was born November 14th, 1943, in Harlan, Iowa to Harry and Mena Burmeister. Phil was the youngest of seven children in a family that consisted of twins, a single, triplets, and then Phil. He attended all 12 years of school and graduated from Harlan in 1962. Being the youngest of seven, Phil learned how to follow his own path, which was best exemplified by his decision to become an educator instead of staying in the family agriculture business. He earned a degree in Political Science and Sociology from Northwest Missouri State University, eventually going on to earn his Masters in Education from Central Missouri State University.

HARLAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO