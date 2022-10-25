Read full article on original website
Nancy Kay Collins, 73
Nancy Kay (Evans) Collins was born on October 14, 1949; she was the fourth of six children born to John and Eunice (Swanson) Evans. Nancy had five brothers: John, Frank, Jerry, Richard and Steven. Nancy was baptized and confirmed at the United Lutheran Church in Shelby, Iowa. She attended and graduated from Shelby-Tennant Community School with the Class of 1968. Nancy married Ken Collins on May 9, 1970 at the United Lutheran Church in Shelby. Their marriage was blessed with two children: Gary and Stephanie.
Philip Alvin Burmeister
Philip Alvin Burmeister was born November 14th, 1943, in Harlan, Iowa to Harry and Mena Burmeister. Phil was the youngest of seven children in a family that consisted of twins, a single, triplets, and then Phil. He attended all 12 years of school and graduated from Harlan in 1962. Being the youngest of seven, Phil learned how to follow his own path, which was best exemplified by his decision to become an educator instead of staying in the family agriculture business. He earned a degree in Political Science and Sociology from Northwest Missouri State University, eventually going on to earn his Masters in Education from Central Missouri State University.
Thomas Walter Potts
Thomas Walter Potts, son of Kenneth and Naomi “Joanne” (Lykke) Potts, was born February 6, 1950, in Harlan, Iowa. He grew up on the farm west of Elk Horn and graduated with the Elk Horn-Kimballton High School class of 1968. He continued his education at Boone Junior College for two years. Tom then worked in bridge construction as a crane and heavy equipment operator for several years. Tom liked to hitchhike, and during this time in his life, he traveled between Elk Horn and Maine numerous times. In 1976, Tom settled back on the family farm and established a carpentry business. He took time to slow down, but still remained active in the business.
Marianne Jane Pauley, 93
Marianne Jane (Savereide) Pauley was born on January 10, 1929 in Harlan, IA to Arthur H. and Luella S. (Comstock) Savereide. She was baptized at United Methodist Church in Harlan. She graduated from Harlan High School in 1947. Marianne was united in marriage to Richard W. Pauley on February 15, 1948 and shared 74 years of marriage. Three children were born to this union: David, Joni, and Jill. Richard and Marianne lived in Harlan until 1983, when they moved to Scottsdale, AZ. In 1988, they moved to Lincoln, NE where their three children live.
Chuck Lyon
Chuck Lyon, son of Rose and William Lyon was born on December 4, 1940 in Harlan, Iowa. After graduating high school, he enlisted to the Army National Guard for 5 years until he was honorably discharged. He was married and had two sons, Chad and Scott. Chuck was a talented...
Forgotten Art returns to Harlan Nov. 5
Jeweler and metalsmith Katie DuVal Mihelich, of Harlan, is the featured artist for the Forgotten Art…The Artists program Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Harlan. “Most of my work will be jewelry or wearable art,” she said. “I like to include unique stones and do pieces that are unique but can be worn every day, not just for special occasions.”
Supervisors approve second reading of zoning ordinance, final public hearing scheduled for Tuesday
SHELBY COUNTY —The Shelby County Board of Supervisors held the second of three public hearings regarding Ordinance 2022-4 Tuesday, October 25 at 10 a.m. at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center in Harlan. . Board Chairman Steve Kenkel gave a summary of the ordinance, which establishes setbacks for hazardous liquid...
