ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Haunted History: Betsy Ross House highlights the gruesome realities of living in 18th century

By Amanda Brady via
Localish
Localish
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ewYS_0ily7g9C00

The Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia is celebrating the spooky season by hosting candle-lit tours that shed light on the ghastly conditions many had to face in the 18th century.

This was during the time period in which Betsy Ross was commissioned by General George Washington to create the very first American Flag.

During her life, Betsy was married three times.

She lost her first husband during the war and her second husband was captured by the British. She married her third husband, John Claypoole and it was her longest marriage.

Visitors can see Betsy's grave, next to Claypoole's, at The Betsy Ross House, which is her third and final resting place.

The home is also the death site of Charles Henry Weisgerber, an artist who is famously known for the painting 'The Birth of Our Nation' and for preserving Betsy's home for all to enjoy today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
verticalmag.com

‘Pawn Stars’ films at American Helicopter Museum

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The History network’s popular reality television program, “Pawn Stars,” recently filmed one of its episodes at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) in West Chester. The Museum will celebrate the show’s airing on Thursday, Nov. 17, with a “Pawn Stars” Premier Party from 6:30 until 9 p.m.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

For Many Students, Popular University of Pennsylvania Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic

Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the pandemic started, he noticed that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Thrillist

16 Completely Free Things to Do in Philadelphia

By now we’ve probably all noticed that things are more expensive lately, even in a city long considered one the East Coast’s more affordable options. From large expenses like rent to daily costs like cheesesteaks and cocktails, dollars aren’t quite stretching like they once did. Thankfully, there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Localish

Localish

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy