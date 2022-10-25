Read full article on original website
Related
hot96.com
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Township Chief talks fire safety to Chamber
October has been Fire Prevention Month and Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith says his department has been working to get the word out. The fire department sponsored this month’s Knox County Chamber of Commerce Lunch held on Wednesday. Chief Smith gave the crown lots of information on preventing...
vincennespbs.org
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
vincennespbs.org
VU Veterans Day program November 8th
Veterans’ Day plans are set at Vincennes University. Indiana’s First College will honor military veterans recognizing their service at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on Tuesday November 8th. Veteran’s Day is Friday November 11th. The program will feature performances by the VU Pep and Concert bands...
WIBC.com
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
Vandalized food boxes moved in Lynnville
(WEHT) - The food and book donation boxes that were vandalized twice this year in Lynnville have been moved in an attempt to prevent future incidents.
witzamfm.com
Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project
Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
wamwamfm.com
Betty Jean Wilz
Betty Jean Wilz, 93, passed away at 11:38 pm on October 23, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN. Betty was born on June 1, 1929, in Evansville, IN and she is the daughter of William and Effie M. (Evans) Carroll. Betty married Buford Wilz and he preceded her in death in 1991.
vincennespbs.org
Gazella Summitt receives Shelton and Davis Awards
A local humanitarian and well known member of the Vincennes University community has been lavished with two prestigious awards. It’s been announced that Gazella Summitt is getting the Dr. Phillip Shelton award from the Vincennes Kiwanis in cooperation with Good Samaritan Hospital. It’s handed out each year to those...
WTHI
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
vincennespbs.org
Power to be out in parts of Daviess Co.
Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the East Side of The Roundabout along Highway 50. Power will be out from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery.
vincennespbs.org
Pantheon Marquee being completed
The final touches are being completed for a historical building in Vincennes. Installation for the marquee at the Pantheon Business Incubator is currently underway. This is the last piece of a major exterior renovation that saw everything from the gutters to doors upgraded. The Pantheon received an economic development grant...
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell to hold clean-up days
Fall cleaning will soon get underway in Bicknell. On Saturday, October 29th, the city will hold the first of two city wide clean-up days. Items have to be taken to the City Rock Pile, located on 1st and Norman Streets in Bicknell. Officials will accept large items, furniture, appliances, electronics...
Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding […]
MyWabashValley.com
National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
MyWabashValley.com
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Comments / 0