Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has charged another Fond du Lac resident with voter fraud. Edward Malnar is accused of double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. Malnar is charged with election fraud and obstructing an officer. Toney said while this is not indicative of “a stolen election” he says he will “continue to defend our election laws and our democracy.” Two other defendants were earlier convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. One defendant used a Post Office Box as an address and the other had not completed his felony sentence.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO