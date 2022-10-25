ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Comments / 16

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WausauPilot

Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

10-26-22 fdl man charged with voter fraud

Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has charged another Fond du Lac resident with voter fraud. Edward Malnar is accused of double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. Malnar is charged with election fraud and obstructing an officer. Toney said while this is not indicative of “a stolen election” he says he will “continue to defend our election laws and our democracy.” Two other defendants were earlier convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. One defendant used a Post Office Box as an address and the other had not completed his felony sentence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
NBC Chicago

See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
WAUKESHA, WI
newsy.com

Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings

Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sarah Godlewski: Republicans calling for state to decide abortion trying ‘to fool you’

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski says when it comes to a statewide referendum on abortion, Republican candidates have been dishonest. Godlewski on Tuesday joined Wisconsin Third Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff at UW-La Crosse for a roundtable on reproductive rights. The Eau Claire native said any Wisconsin politician who says a decision on abortion should be left...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
WAUKESHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora

AURORA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the owner/operator of an ATV in Wisconsin. It is pictured below. The Office says the driver of the ATV ran from deputies Monday night. The ATV was later found with a combination of tools and supplies that would likely be used in the theft of catalytic converters.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy