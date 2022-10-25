Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
The right to vote: Former Wisconsin inmate says barriers make voting difficult
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Over the course of our nation’s history, the right to vote has been expanded to reflect the people who live in this country, but people who are incarcerated are still waiting to exercise that right. After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson spent roughly five years in jail on felony charges. “Returning from my second...
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
radioplusinfo.com
10-26-22 fdl man charged with voter fraud
Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has charged another Fond du Lac resident with voter fraud. Edward Malnar is accused of double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. Malnar is charged with election fraud and obstructing an officer. Toney said while this is not indicative of “a stolen election” he says he will “continue to defend our election laws and our democracy.” Two other defendants were earlier convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. One defendant used a Post Office Box as an address and the other had not completed his felony sentence.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections
As the Wisconsin governor’s race heats up, the state’s election commission says more than 300,000 people have already cast their ballots ahead of November 8. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down the differences between Governor Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels.Oct. 27, 2022.
newsy.com
Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings
Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
Sarah Godlewski: Republicans calling for state to decide abortion trying ‘to fool you’
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski says when it comes to a statewide referendum on abortion, Republican candidates have been dishonest. Godlewski on Tuesday joined Wisconsin Third Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff at UW-La Crosse for a roundtable on reproductive rights. The Eau Claire native said any Wisconsin politician who says a decision on abortion should be left...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Captured: Wisconsin's Most Wanted Corvon Jones
Corvon Jones was captured Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. U.S. Marshals credited that arrest to information that came through their tipline after FOX6's profile of Jones in June.
knsiradio.com
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
(KNSI) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing semi-trailer loads of frozen beef in a multi-million dollar theft ring covering several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. According to the Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, they began looking into the thefts in June and initially believed...
WLUC
Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora
AURORA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the owner/operator of an ATV in Wisconsin. It is pictured below. The Office says the driver of the ATV ran from deputies Monday night. The ATV was later found with a combination of tools and supplies that would likely be used in the theft of catalytic converters.
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
Man who threatened Michigan 911 dispatchers sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who made numerous threatening calls to 911 was sentenced to prison. Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to two years in prison Oct. 26, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff.
Comments / 16