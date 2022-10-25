Read full article on original website
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral
High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Packers Announce Former Coach Has Passed Away
The Green Bay Packers lost a former member of their organization this past Saturday. According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson passed away just a few days ago at the age of 96. Gustafson was with the team from 1971-89...
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Punishment News
A few Texas A&M football players won't be part of the program moving forward. According to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com, at least three Aggies football players (and perhaps four) have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher. The three suspended players are offensive tackle PJ Williams, cornerback Denver Harris, and...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
MLB World Reacts To Surprising Manny Ramirez News
Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez couldn't stop himself from taking a jab at the New York Yankees this week. Ramirez told MLB insider Hector Gomez that after watching the ALCS he wants to make an MLB comeback. "Watching the Yankees series, I think that I can still (to make...
Aaron Rodgers Has A Brutally Honest Message For Society
On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was met with some public criticism after he called out some unnamed teammates for consistent mistakes. The back-to-back league MVP said the players making these mistakes should be benched. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers addressed these comments. In doing so,...
