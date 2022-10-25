LIV Golf team finale set for Doral, PGA Tour goes to Bermuda

LIV GOLF

LIV GOLF MIAMI TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Doral, Florida.

Course: Trump National Doral. Yardage: 7,702. Par: 72.

Prize money: $50 million. Winner's share: $16 million ($4 million per player).

Streaming: Friday-Sunday, LivGolf.com

Defending champion: Inaugural event.

Points leader: Dustin Johnson.

Last event: Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah.

Notes: This is the final event of the inaugural LIV Golf season and is only for 12 four-man teams, with each winning team member getting $4 million. ... Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces are the top seed, followed by the Crushers, Fireballs and Stinger. Those four earned a bye and will start in Saturday's semifinals. ... The quarterfinals and semifinals will feature two singles and one foursomes match. The final round is medal play with all four scores counting. ... Adrian Otaegui, who won the Andalucia Masters on the European tour, is back in the LIV Golf field for the first time since the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. Also playing is Hennie DuPlessis, who played the first three events. ... Hideto Tanihara and Shaun Norris are the two players they are replacing. Norris had played all seven events and did not finish in the top 20. He was 55th on the points list. ... This will be the first big event at Trump Doral since a World Golf Championship in 2016.

Next event: End of season.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

PGA TOUR

BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Southampton, Bermuda.

Course: Port Royal GC. Yardage: 6,828. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.5 million. Winner's share: $1,170,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert.

FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

Notes: Lucas Herbert of Australia is not returning to defend his title. ... The field features only one player from the top 50 in the world ranking, Seamus Power of Ireland. ... Adrian Meronk of Poland, a winner on the European tour this year, is playing on the commissioner's international exemption. ... Willie Mack, who won the Advocates Professional Golf Association event in Bermuda earlier this month, received a sponsor exemption. Mack also made it through the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying, meaning he will have status on the Korn Ferry next year. He has made the cut twice on the PGA Tour. ... Luke Donald, the Ryder Cup captain for Europe, is in the field. It will be his first PGA Tour event of the season. He has played three times in Europe. ... The tournament originally was an opposite-field event during the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Since the pandemic, it has been a standalone event, meaning the winner has received an invitation to the Masters.

Next week: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

PORTUGAL MASTERS

Site: Quarteira, Portugal.

Course: Dom Pedro Victoria GC. Yardage: 7,191. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters.

DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Yannik Paul won the Mallorca Open.

Notes: Thomas Pieters is not in the field as the defending champion because his wife is expecting. ... Robert MacIntyre is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 67. He and Victor Perez of France (93) are the only players from the top 100. ... This is the fourth straight European tour event on the Iberian peninsula. ... Matt Wallace, who has a full PGA Tour card, is playing the tournament. It will be his ninth start this year in a regular European tour event. ... The tournament dates to 2007. Padraig Harrington won in 2016 for what was his last European tour victory. He joins Shane Lowry (2012) as the only winners who have gone on to win a major. ... In 15 years, the Portugal Masters has never been decided by a playoff. ... The Cyprus Open was supposed to be held next week, but it was canceled in August. That leaves two events before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. ... Ryan Fox has moved to No. 2 in the DP World Tour points list.

Next week: Nedbank Golf Challenge on Nov. 10-13.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/